Designers of new Bills stadium had Buffalo weather in mind. But 7 feet of snow will still be a problem

The Buffalo Bills have a weather challenge, but it’s not what you think.

Yes, a massive snowstorm that walloped the team’s Orchard Park location forced a home game to be moved out of town. Yes, this has occurred before (2014) and if you understand basic earth science and the realities of a warming climate, you know it could happen again.

But the more persistent and predictable problem is what happens when the Bills do host late-season home games: As the weather drops, so does the actual attendance at Highmark Stadium.

The team’s research, which it conducted as part of the planning for the new stadium slated to open in about four years, illustrates strong actual attendance figures for the Bills in the early and middle part of the season. But that research, which covers multiple years, reveals an undeniable pattern for the final two home games – which tend to happen in November and December.

As the air gets wetter and the temperature plummets, the number of fans showing up drops too.

“We know the Buffalo fans’ reputation is they’re hardy. They’re tough fans. They’ll withstand any weather event and come to the stadium,” said Scott Radecic, a senior principal with Populous, the firm designing the new stadium, and himself a former Bills linebacker. “What we found through looking at the historical ticket scans is when there is inclement weather late in the season, attendees who have purchased tickets don’t always show up.”

That’s not a small issue.

How challenging is the late-season weather?

The “show rate,” as it is called in the events industry, reflects the percentage of ticket buyers who actually walk through the gates at the stadium. This is significant in every sport, but perhaps even more so in football, where teams have only eight home games plus, in a good season, playoff contests. On the football side, having a full crowd generates noise that complicates the opposing quarterback’s ability to call plays. And on the revenue side, more fans equates to more parking, concessions and merchandise revenues.

Having fans not show up is, simply put, money lost.

Between 2017 and 2021 – with the exception of the 2020 season, which had limited attendance because of pandemic restrictions – the show rate for Bills ticket buyers through the first six games was typically 90% or higher. Only twice in that time span did the show rate for games 1-6 drop lower than 85%.

But for late-season contests – including games 7 and 8, and playoffs – the show rate is consistently lower. Of nine late-season games in that 2017-21 time frame, the show rate for all but one game was below 85%. Four of those games fell below 80%, and the lowest was 64%.

The stakes of an individual contest play a role in attendance: If a late-season game has no playoff consequences, for example, fans may be less likely to brave the weather. But it’s the weather itself that is a reliable predictor: The sole late-season game between 2017-21 that had a high show rate (93%) also happened to be on a sunny day. Every other game – which happened in cold weather, precipitation or both – had an attendance figure that was at least 10 percentage points lower.

“Increasing in-stadium attendance later in the season is a major goal of ours for the new stadium,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ chief operating officer and executive vice president, “and we’ve made design decisions to enhance that.”

How will the new stadium be different?

The Bills’ research conducted with ticket buyers indicated that fans want to stay dry. That’s difficult to do on a rainy or snowy day at Highmark, which was built in the early 1970s and has a wide-open bowl, with very few spots that provide overhead coverage. The team years ago eliminated the possibility of building a new stadium with a dome, citing a preference for outdoor football; the significant cost of building and maintaining a full roof; and the minimal likelihood that an indoor facility would lure major events to the region.

Instead, the Bills are designing an outdoor stadium across from Highmark in Orchard Park that should provide more opportunities for fans to shield themselves from the harshest weather.

Radecic, an architectural engineer who is co-leading Populous’ work on the projected $1.4 billion stadium, uses the term “Designing for December” to describe their thinking. “How do we keep people as warm as possible?” he said. “How do we keep people as dry as possible?”

The answers to those questions will double as the selling points when the Bills and their stadium consulting company, Legends, begin selling seats and sponsorships in late winter and early spring. They include:

• A partial roof. The stadium’s canopy roof is expected to provide some coverage for about 65% of the seats. “There will be some seats that aren’t covered, but they’re going to be the closest seats to the field, too,” Radecic said. “We’re hoping those are people who (say), ‘I love the Bills so much, rain or snow, I’m going to be sitting in the front row.' ”

• Minimizing the wind. The new stadium will be subject to the harsh winds that sweep off nearby Lake Erie. But unlike wide-open Highmark, it should not become a wind tunnel. The new stadium is designed to create something that architects and engineers call “wind confusion” – taking a harsh, direct wind and softening it by slowing and dispersing the movement of air. The new stadium will be wrapped in a perforated metal exterior that will absorb some of the wind flow. The shape of the exterior and roof is designed to help push wind flow up and over the stadium – not into it.

“First and foremost, it’s an outdoor stadium,” said architect Jonathan Mallie, a Populous senior principal and Radecic’s co-leader of the Bills stadium project, in an interview last month with The News. “It's not like all the wind in the world will be blocked out. But what we had to do is come up with an application and usage of materials and form of the building that would, to the greatest extent possible, manage the wind and make it a bearable environment. Something that fans really haven’t had all these years in Orchard Park.”

• Wider and partly enclosed concourses. The concourse areas in the new stadium will be large and provide a view to the field. That is relatively common in newer stadiums but starkly different from Highmark, which has narrow concourses that get quickly crowded with fans and are separated from the field by concrete.

Concessions and restrooms in the new stadium will be built along the exterior walls of the concourse, which allows for the field view and also provides more shielding from the weather outside the stadium.

• Overhead heating. Some parts of the stadium – including certain club- and suite-seating areas – will have radiant overhead heating. The stacked design of the stadium’s levels will also serve to retain more of that heat and, combined with the reduction in wind and overhead coverage, keep the facility warmer.

The architects are also working on adding radiant heat “at some of the really cool designated hospitality bar areas on the concourses, in the end zones, at the 50-yard lines,” Radecic said, adding that the stadium will be designed for additional radiant heating units to be added in the future. “Over time, we can always add more,” he said.

What happens when we get a big storm?

The worst lake-effect storms are a problem that no stadium can fix – not a new one, an old one, or a domed one. That’s because the issue with monster storms like the one that hit Western New York earlier this month isn’t what’s happening in the stadium. The problem is what’s going on outside of it. If the same storm under the same circumstances were to happen four years from now, the game would still be moved.

“There was a state of emergency,” Raccuia said. “There were serious life-threatening circumstances throughout the community. Resources were definitely needed in other areas, besides hosting a football game. That wouldn’t be any different with a new stadium or the existing stadium.”

Losing a home game requires a monstrous storm to dump snow so deep that you could cover a full-size football player – or his SUV – in it. That snowfall would have to perfectly align on a calendar with the date of a home game, and the lake-effect band would need to inconveniently position itself over the Southtowns region of Western New York and stay there a while. Climate change, which is making things a little hotter around here, ensures those big storms aren’t likely to chill. Because lake-effect storms around here are fueled by relatively warm Lake Erie waters clashing with cold air overhead, we could see more.

Storms aside, is typical game day weather going to get tougher?

Researchers expect elevating precipitation totals in the coming decades due to global warming and climate change, but those higher numbers will come from an increased instance of significant storm events, like the one that hit Western New York last week. It doesn't necessarily mean the number of rainy/snowy days will significantly increase.

“Most of the change in precipitation is expected to come from heavier events, like the snowstorm we had this past week,” said Nicholas Rajkovich, an associate professor in the University at Buffalo’s Department of Architecture, who studies the impact of climate change. “That said, I’m sure any additional protection from the elements would be welcomed by Bills fans.”