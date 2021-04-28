Design of the Riverline nears completion

It is down to the details as design work for the Riverline heads toward completion.

The final concept for the proposed 1.5-mile trail will be unveiled in June. But the public now has one last chance to weigh in on ideas for the planned elevated urban nature trail for pedestrians and bicyclists, with the Western New York Land Conservancy counting on a virtual presentation Wednesday to give residents a first look at what's in the works.

The trail, located south and east of downtown, would traverse through lowland meadows, woodlands and seasonal wetlands.

Planners sought public feedback on gardens, play areas and public art, among other features.

"This stage is still trying to sort through the balance of refuge, gardens and recreational components that were rated high in previous feedback," said Anthony Armstrong, the project manager. "How do the gardens show up in a way that is more naturalized – are they butterfly gardens or outdoor classrooms? Does the recreation tie back to nature? Is it nature play with big boulders and logs?"

Armstrong believes the Riverline will be a boon to the city.