Descendants of Plessy v. Ferguson ruling to speak in Jamestown

Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the original plaintiffs and defendants in the court case Plessy v. Ferguson, will be in Jamestown on Tuesday for a Constitution Day program.

The case produced the 1896 Supreme Court ruling that said that "separate but equal" was Constitutional, upholding Jim Crow era segregation laws. That changed in 1954 with the court's Brown v. Board of Education decision.

Homer Plessy was a New Orleans shoemaker who sat in the "whites only" train car in Louisiana. He was removed from the train and charged with violating Louisiana's Separate Car Act. Judge John Howard Ferguson ruled against him, and the case went to the Supreme Court.

Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson created the Plessy & Ferguson Foundation to spread the message that their mutual history can be a tool to create unity and understanding.

The program begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 E. Fourth St., Jamestown. The program is free and open to the public, although preregistration is encouraged on the center website.