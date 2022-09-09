Descendants of Plessy v. Ferguson ruling to speak in Jamestown

Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the original plaintiffs and defendants in the court case Plessy v. Ferguson, will be in Jamestown on Tuesday for a Constitution Day program.
The case produced the 1896 Supreme Court ruling that said that "separate but equal" was Constitutional, upholding Jim Crow era segregation laws. That changed in 1954 with the court's Brown v. Board of Education decision.
Homer Plessy was a New Orleans shoemaker who sat in the "whites only" train car in Louisiana. He was removed from the train and charged with violating Louisiana's Separate Car Act. Judge John Howard Ferguson ruled against him, and the case went to the Supreme Court.
Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson created the Plessy & Ferguson Foundation to spread the message that their mutual history can be a tool to create unity and understanding.
- Trio, including blackjack dealer, accused of cheating at Buffalo casino
- Bills QB Josh Allen appears to audible by yelling out 'blue cheese, blue cheese'
- Bills tight end Dawson Knox shares message for late brother Luke on social media
- At height of her tennis career, Jessica Pegula balances big matches, personal challenges
- Coffee to go, again: Lancaster lawn littered with Tim Hortons cups
- Report Card: Bills' coaching decisions stand out in opening win over Rams
- Allegany County district bars cellphones for full school day
- With little explanation, diocese has reinstated 17 priests accused of sexual abuse
- Restaurant expansion, historic preservation at odds in Williamsville
- Rod Watson: Hochul on borrowed time with 'unconstitutional' gun law
- How we see it: News writers make their picks for Bills-Rams in season opener
- Stefon Diggs' 'resurgence' in Buffalo makes him one of the most marketable Bills
- Sources: After 39 years at WIVB, Jacquie Walker is thinking about retirement. Her bosses want her to reconsider.
- Buffalo Bills remain modest, even after routing Super Bowl champs
- Observations: With Josh Allen at the helm, anything seems possible for this Bills team
The program begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 E. Fourth St., Jamestown. The program is free and open to the public, although preregistration is encouraged on the center website.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.