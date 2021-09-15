Derby mom who lost son leads first regional Children's Tumor Foundation walk

“I'm going to try my best to make it fun for the kids, because that's what it's all about,” said Hebert-Bublyk, who also has participated in Tough Mudder runs and served as race director for the annual Cupid's Undie Run in February to support the foundation.

The foundation became a cause after Hebert-Bublyk, a billing supervisor at OLV Human Services, and her husband, Nicholas Bublyk, a home improvement store manager, discovered a lump on Evan’s back when he was 6 years old. Little was known regionally about his condition at the time. He was at first misdiagnosed by a primary care physician before Hebert-Bublyk, who did some research online, asked the doctor to consider neurofibromatosis. A genetic test and MRIs confirmed Evan had plexiform neurofibroma. Related tumors were present in 90% of his pelvic region.