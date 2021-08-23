 Skip to main content
Deputies: Speeding driver, 17, crashes into Lockport home
A 17-year-old driver was speeding away from a road rage incident when he lost control of his vehicle, left the road and crashed into a home late Sunday in the Town of Lockport, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said it received numerous 911 calls at 8:17 p.m. about a crash on Tonawanda Creek Road, near Minnick Road.

Investigators determined the teenager was eastbound on Tonawanda Creek Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control on a curve and struck a guardrail, a tree and a fire hydrant before crashing into the home at 6689 Tonawanda Creek.

The teen was involved in a road-rage incident immediately prior to the crash, according to deputies, who did not provide details.

The vehicle came to a rest inside a first-floor bedroom. Deputies say no injuries were reported and they couldn't provide a damage estimate.

The residents must leave their home until it can be repaired. The unnamed driver is charged with reckless driving and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

