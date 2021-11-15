Deputies: Genesee County woman charged with DWI after striking pedestrian, dog

A 29-year-old Genesee County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after deputies say she struck a pedestrian and a dog in a weekend incident.

The incident happened about 6:10 p.m. Saturday on South Lake Road, near Lake Street Road and the I-490 interchange, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported early Monday.

Deputies say Katherine J. Vail was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian and dog. A news release does not provide details on what happened nor does it state how seriously the pair was injured.

Vail was charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.08% and reckless endangerment. She must return to Bergen Town Court on Dec. 8.

