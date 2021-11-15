 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deputies: Genesee County woman charged with DWI after striking pedestrian, dog
0 comments

Deputies: Genesee County woman charged with DWI after striking pedestrian, dog

Support this work for $1 a month

A 29-year-old Genesee County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after deputies say she struck a pedestrian and a dog in a weekend incident.

The incident happened about 6:10 p.m. Saturday on South Lake Road, near Lake Street Road and the I-490 interchange, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported early Monday.

Deputies say Katherine J. Vail was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian and dog. A news release does not provide details on what happened nor does it state how seriously the pair was injured.

Vail was charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.08% and reckless endangerment. She must return to Bergen Town Court on Dec. 8.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Want to go to Mars? This is how long it takes to get there

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter
Crime News

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter

  • Updated

Paul E. Lubienecki, 63, a former teacher at Christ the King Seminary, pleaded guilty in August before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to stalking Charlie Specht, who was working as a reporter for WKBW when the harassing incidents occurred.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News