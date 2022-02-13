Depew woman injured during police pursuit sues state, local governments

Bingenheimer said at 3:10 p.m. she was waiting at a red light on Youngs Road at Sheridan. When the light turned green, she pulled into the intersection, where the Kia smashed into the driver's side of her GMC pickup truck.

It's not clear which police agency arrested the driver of the Kia, nor what the status is of any criminal case.

The Bingenheimers have filed two lawsuits over the crash. They filed the first, against the state, in March in the State Court of Claims. They filed the second action in December in State Supreme Court against Erie County, Buffalo, Amherst and Cheektowaga.

The overlapping claims argue that police recklessly engaged in pursuit of the stolen Kia "at unreasonably high and unsafe rates of speed" and without regard to the dangers for Jill Bingenheimer and other motorists.

The claim filed against the state contends troopers involved in the chase did not activate their emergency lights and sirens while racing along busy thoroughfares during the afternoon.

Jill Bingenheimer states she suffered painful injuries to her spine and to her right shoulder and will require spinal surgery to address her injuries from the crash and to repair damage to a prior spinal fusion.