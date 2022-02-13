Depew woman injured during police pursuit sues state, local governments

A Depew woman is suing the state and several local governments over the police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that crossed several jurisdictions before it ended when the vehicle smashed into her at an Amherst intersection.
Jill Bingenheimer blames the injuries she suffered in the 2020 crash on the risky chase that State Police, Erie County sheriff's deputies and officers from Amherst, Buffalo and Cheektowaga took part in, according to lawsuits she filed with her husband, Daniel.
The Bingenheimers contend police did not exercise prudence in conducting the daytime pursuit that began in Buffalo, carried into Cheektowaga and concluded in Amherst.
Lawyers for the state, Erie County and the towns named in the legal filings deny or minimize their agencies' involvement in the pursuit or their responsibility for her injuries.
"It was not a reckless pursuit at all," Kevin Loftus, the attorney representing Amherst and Cheektowaga, said in an interview. "Everything they did that day was appropriate."
The incident took place roughly between 2:15 and 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2020, according to the legal action, following the theft of a Kia sedan.
The Bingenheimers' lawsuit states the pursuit unfolded on Best Street in Buffalo; Route 33 in the city and Cheektowaga; Transit Road in Depew, Cheektowaga and Amherst; and Sheridan Drive in Amherst before ending.
Bingenheimer said at 3:10 p.m. she was waiting at a red light on Youngs Road at Sheridan. When the light turned green, she pulled into the intersection, where the Kia smashed into the driver's side of her GMC pickup truck.
It's not clear which police agency arrested the driver of the Kia, nor what the status is of any criminal case.
The Bingenheimers have filed two lawsuits over the crash. They filed the first, against the state, in March in the State Court of Claims. They filed the second action in December in State Supreme Court against Erie County, Buffalo, Amherst and Cheektowaga.
The overlapping claims argue that police recklessly engaged in pursuit of the stolen Kia "at unreasonably high and unsafe rates of speed" and without regard to the dangers for Jill Bingenheimer and other motorists.
The claim filed against the state contends troopers involved in the chase did not activate their emergency lights and sirens while racing along busy thoroughfares during the afternoon.
Jill Bingenheimer states she suffered painful injuries to her spine and to her right shoulder and will require spinal surgery to address her injuries from the crash and to repair damage to a prior spinal fusion.
Eric Shelton, the Bingenheimers' lawyer, did not respond to a request for comment.
State police said the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation. In response to the claim against the state, a Buffalo-based assistant state attorney general pointed out what he described as numerous deficiencies with the filing, raised procedural issues with the filing and argued other parties share in any culpability for the injuries in question.
Loftus, for his part, said it's his understanding Cheektowaga police had pulled back before the chase entered Amherst and he believes Amherst police were only briefly involved in the pursuit. He said he believes state troopers were the only police personnel directly involved in the moments before the crash.
Daniel J. Muscarella, an assistant corporation counsel for Buffalo, responded that city police acted prudently in the course of an emergency situation, the accident was unforeseeable and Jill Bingenheimer was at least partly responsible for her injuries. His filing noted she may not have worn a seat belt at the time of the crash and, if true, can't recover an award for injuries a seat belt would have prevented or minimized.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office replied in court filings that records indicate its deputies did not take part in the pursuit.