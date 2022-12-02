Depew teen with cerebral palsy hopes new physical therapy center, unique to the region, will help her walk crutch-free

Emily Klima aims to walk across the stage without a crutch during her high school graduation in 2025.

The academic work will challenge her along the way, but she finds the symptoms of her cerebral palsy more daunting.

Teen with cerebral palsy wishes others better understood the 'breaks' that come her way Emily Klima soothes and steels her spirit through writing, including a piece she shared with The Buffalo News that came together in September after a particularly hard day at school.

Her muscles can tighten, without warning. They can go limp in the same way. Her feet tend to drag when she tries to walk.

She must carefully think out the steps she takes to move in ways most people take for granted.

Klima, 15, of Depew, sees the new First Step Physical Therapy center in Cheektowaga as an opportunity to better navigate some of those challenges.

“I definitely feel a lot more mobile leaving than when I'm coming in,” she said earlier this month while being stretched at the center. “And I definitely feel like I've gotten stronger every time I leave here.”

Lauren Walier, who also has CP, inspired the opening. First Step clinics in the Atlanta suburbs, where she lives, helped bring her out of a wheelchair, off a walker and able to achieve her goal of ballroom dancing.

She visited Western New York earlier this month to celebrate the arrival of a First Step center in a region she considers her second home. Her parents, Sherry and Peter, grew up in Hamburg and most of her extended family still lives in the Southtowns.

Together, they undergird the Make Lemon Aide Foundation for CP.

Walier, 24, started the foundation in her early teens to raise awareness about cerebral palsy and the physical therapy that helped her better manage her condition.

The foundation laid the groundwork to make the new clinic possible.

It has covered the cost to bring more than a dozen children and adults from Western New York with cerebral palsy to the Atlanta region for annual, intensive weeklong First Step therapy and send them home with a thick binder of exercises to continue their momentum.

It also has covered the cost to train two physical therapists from the Buffalo Niagara region in Atlanta, so they can apply what they’ve learned with patients when they return.

The new center at 2564 Walden Ave., Suite 105, “bridges a gap” for those in the region who want therapy sessions in a clinical setting instead of at home, Walier said.

“It's really mind-blowing,” she said as she glanced across the Cheektowaga clinic and watched Klima go through a therapy session. “I know what this has the power to do. To see someone else believe in its possibilities is why we do what we do.”

The therapy

Cerebral palsy is a group of neurological disorders that affect movement, muscle tone and posture. Its symptoms can vary from mild to severe. It often robs those with the condition of the ability to talk and can cause learning disabilities, though Klima is an honor student and Walier is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in speech therapy.

Health challenges slow Walier, who has taken a leave from college to address them. She talks in a whisper because her disease has damaged her vocal cords, but walked into the new physical therapy center for her first look on Nov. 11.

Walier credits that ability on her physical therapy, based on the Symptom Recovery Model, which aims to retrain the body's muscles, joints and tendons to become less spastic and more flexible.

Sue Leger, a doctor of physical therapy, developed and improved the model during nearly two decades at her First Step PT practice.

Almost everyone who undergoes the treatment sees demonstrable improvement – and not just those with CP, said Josh Davis, who has worked in the practice for 13 years and bought it three years ago.

The model has helped those with ALS, Alzheimer's disease, autism, brain injuries, spine injuries, stroke damage and dozens of other conditions.

"We're not treating a disease, but the functional deficits that happen because of the disease," Davis said.

Walier has persevered through a decade of treatment, stretching up to eight hours a day, three times a week in the earliest years.

Most of those who use the Cheektowaga site tend to take sessions that last one or two hours up to three times a week, said physical therapist Liz Egloff, who directs the new center.

The Make Lemon Aide Foundation makes grants available to cover the cost of up to 35 hours of therapy for those with cerebral palsy, as needed.

Health insurance plans vary as to how much of the therapy is covered, based on individual insurance plans. It usually covers most of the cost, Davis said. The company provides insurers detailed information to underline the progress patients make.

“The beauty of having a clinic here is that patients get the long-term treatment that they need,” Egloff said. “They're able to progress more. About 90% of the patients that we treat have lifelong diseases. It's not something like an orthopedic injury, where you go into PT for a month or so, clear it up and you're good to go.”

The new digs

First Step opened a temporary space last year at the Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation and Recovery, also in Cheektowaga, which has a similar mission.

“They have exercise science physiologists, so they do a lot more exercise,” Egloff said, “where we do a lot more functional and hands-on stuff.”

She is one of two physical therapists working in the new center, which opened last month. Both therapists work with patients one-on-one.

They are among the physical therapists in the region who visited Atlanta for Symptom Recovery training. Egloff learned about First Step therapy in her previous job, while treating an adult patient with CP who was on the Make Lemon Aide Foundation board and dealing with vertigo.

The 2,500-square-foot center includes two private treatment rooms and a large, open space with a treadmill, several physical therapy tables of different heights and sizes, and free weights. An arm-rower and side-stepper have removable chairs so patients can use them while in wheelchairs.

First Step Cheektowaga also features a Solo-Step Overhead Track and Harness System that supports users at various weight-bearing levels, depending on physical therapy needs.

“The beauty about that is people are able to take independent steps without the fear of falling,” Egloff said.

She hopes the clinic will one day add an AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill, which uses air to off-weight the core and upper body to allow more leg mobility. All three clinics in suburban Atlanta have one.

Work and inspiration

Klima, an only child, was born 3½ months early. The medical staff at Sisters of Charity Hospital started physical therapy while she was still in an incubator, a decision that helped her to better use her left hand.

“They knew right away that the CP would mainly affect her lower extremities – and at the time of her diagnosis they weren't sure how,” said her mother, Kim, a security officer with Evans Bank. “They give you the worst-case scenario.”

She and her husband, Tim, were determined to nurture their daughter’s abilities while helping address her limitations.

Therapy in the community and at school helped improve movement in her limbs and her fine motor skills.

“When I was little, I had a lot more difficulty getting around,” Emily Klima said. “I used a walker for the majority of my life. Now, I’m walking with forearm crutches and am much more independent. I'm working on getting one crutch now, so that's a pretty big improvement.”

The crutches came at age 13, two years ago after her parents found out about the Make Lemon Aide Foundation and she started annual Symptom Recovery therapy sessions in Georgia.

“Now we’re here,” said Emily Klima, which saves the family 14 hours of drive time, each way.

During the first trip south, the family learned Emily had a displaced right ankle, probably for years. First Step therapists put it back in place and built braces for both ankles.

The Klimas also learned that Emily’s centerline vision – which is important in keeping balance when walking forward – skewed right.

“I didn’t know,” said her mom. “I’m not a physical therapist.”

Egloff spent a recent Friday helping Emily stretch on an oversized physical therapy table about a foot off the ground, then put her in a gait belt and broke down each movement while she walked with a single crutch.

The goal is to make adjustments, using proper form, that Klima can remember and repeat, becoming more certain in her movements and on her feet.

It’s work that not only boosts strength but forges neuroplasticity, a process that spawns new electrical connections between the brain and the body.

“What this therapy does is it incorporates the neurological piece, so the brain remembers the physical part,” said Tim Klima, a territory manager for T-Mobile.

“I've noticed this tends to focus on getting to the root of things, trying to improve them,” his daughter said. “In my old therapy, it would be a lot of repetitiveness. But now, we focus on specific goals and do a bunch of different things to achieve those goals.”

The sessions can be exhausting – and exhilarating.

“When we found out they were finally opening in Buffalo, I hung up the phone and my eyes were watering,” Kim Klima said, “because this is the therapy that was going to make the difference to get Emily to be more independent and walk on her own.”

“My ultimate goal is just to be as independent as I possibly can be,” her daughter said.

She hopes to underline that come June 2025 by walking the stage, no crutch in hand, to accept her high school diploma.

“I think,” said Egloff, “that we can definitely help get her there.”