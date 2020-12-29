Depew teacher who helped memorialize Cleve Hill classmates dies of Covid

He served for four years in the Air Force, and was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage during the Great Alaskan Earthquake of 1964.

On April 20, 1968, he and Joyce S. Masi married in St. Joseph's Old Cathedral in Buffalo.

Odien started in the Depew school district in August of 1971. He worked there for 27 years before retiring in June 1998, teaching mostly fifth and sixth grades. He also coached girls swimming and diving at Depew High School, and was faculty stage manager for the annual high school musicals.

His family has received hundreds of tributes from students – some of whom didn't even have him as a teacher, but wished they had.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Over the years Odien kept in touch with many former students, said his son, Marc Odien, many of whom recalled his kindnesses and encouragement as being turning points in their lives.

Marc Odien's partner, Alison Burke, recalled that if Odien encountered a former student, as he often did, "he would remember very specific things about students; it was uncanny how he could remember a face, even a student he'd had years and years before. He had a very keen interest in keeping up with his students and learning of their successes in life. He was proud of his students."