Depew police say judge was pedestrian when he was hit by train
Judge John L. Michalski

State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski during a sentencing Oct. 3, 2008, at the Erie County Courthouse in Buffalo. 

 News file photo

No automobile was involved when a State Supreme Court judge was struck by a freight train and injured in Depew, village police said Tuesday in their first comments on the incident nine days ago. 

Depew police on Tuesday confirmed John L. Michalski was struck by the CSX train on Feb. 28, and called him a pedestrian.

"On February 28, 2021, an individual pedestrian, later identified as John L. Michalski, was involved in an incident with a C.S.X. train in the Village of Depew,” police said. “This incident has been the subject of numerous media inquiries to both the Village of Depew Police Department and the Office of the Village Attorney.

“The Village of Depew is committed to transparency. At this time, the New York State Public Officers Law specifically prevents the Village from offering a more detailed statement on this incident.

“Multiple news agencies have filed Freedom of Information Laws requests which will be timely responded to in accordance with the Public Officer’s Law,” the police statement said. 

The 59-year-old judge is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center with what is described as a severe leg injury.

Detectives are investigating to determine why Michalski wound up in the path of the train, authorities told The Buffalo News.

“His car was not found at the scene, and detectives are trying to figure out how he got out there,” said a law enforcement official familiar with the case. “It’s almost a miracle this man survived.”

An attorney for Michalski, Anthony J. Lana, told The News on Monday that federal agents questioned the judge about two weeks ago regarding his friendship with Peter G. Gerace Jr., an accused cocaine trafficker who owns the Pharaoh's strip club in Cheektowaga.

Federal prosecutors charged Gerace last week with felonies of cocaine trafficking, sex trafficking and bribery of a former federal drug agent. Gerace denies the allegations.

Michalski is a long-time friend of Gerace's who did some legal work for Gerace before he became a judge, Lana said. Lana said there was nothing inappropriate or illegal about the judge's friendship with Gerace or the legal work he has done for him in the past.

Michalski became a judge in 2006.

