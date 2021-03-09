Depew police say judge was pedestrian when he was hit by train

No automobile was involved when a State Supreme Court judge was struck by a freight train and injured in Depew, village police said Tuesday in their first comments on the incident nine days ago.

Depew police on Tuesday confirmed John L. Michalski was struck by the CSX train on Feb. 28, and called him a pedestrian.

"On February 28, 2021, an individual pedestrian, later identified as John L. Michalski, was involved in an incident with a C.S.X. train in the Village of Depew,” police said. “This incident has been the subject of numerous media inquiries to both the Village of Depew Police Department and the Office of the Village Attorney.

+2 Feds examine ties between judge hit by train and indicted strip club owner Federal authorities are looking into the friendship between State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski and Peter G. Gerace Jr., the Cheektowaga strip club owner indicted last week as part of an ongoing investigation into organized crime.

“The Village of Depew is committed to transparency. At this time, the New York State Public Officers Law specifically prevents the Village from offering a more detailed statement on this incident.

“Multiple news agencies have filed Freedom of Information Laws requests which will be timely responded to in accordance with the Public Officer’s Law,” the police statement said.