Depew police report provides few details on judge hit by train

The engineer and conductor on a freight train that struck State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski were interviewed by Depew Police and CSX police after the incident that occurred about 11:43 a.m. Feb. 28 near the Amtrak station in Depew, according to a heavily redacted police report obtained by The Buffalo News through a Freedom of Information request.

A video from a camera on the train’s engine recorded the incident and police viewed it, according to the report. A second video of the incident was recorded by a train enthusiast who had his cellphone out at the time, according to the report.

Michalski had either fell or lay down on the tracks shortly before he was struck by the slow-moving train, three law enforcement sources told The News.

The judge, 60, suffered a serious leg injury. On Thursday, Michalski was listed in good condition at Erie County Medical Center. His condition on Friday was unavailable.

The News requested copies of photos and videos from the investigation, but none were provided by Depew Village Administrator Terry Wachowiak. He cited a section of the Public Officers Law for why the report was heavily redacted and the photos and videos were not released to The News.

