Depew man in his 50th year as Santa to lead tree lighting Monday

  • Updated
Monday’s tree lighting in Depew will mark the 50th season one local Santa Claus will portray the infamous Saint Nicholas.

The 31st annual Village of Depew Tree Lighting Ceremony will start 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Gazebo at Fireman's Park on Erie Street.

It is the 50th season that Depew resident Jeffrey Schuler has played Santa Claus at many area locations and events, and he'll be at the Depew tree lighting this year for the final time as Santa.

He will be arriving via Erie County Sheriff's helicopter, weather permitting.

