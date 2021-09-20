Depew man accuses volunteer firefighter of disclosing private medical info at party after emergency call

Bellevue Fire District Commissioner James Havernick declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Court papers said Szymanski’s father, Martin, gave members of the Bellevue Fire Department confidential medical details about his son “in order to address the medical emergency at hand.”

As a member of the fire department, Rogala had a duty to keep that information confidential, per the terms of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, court papers said.

Instead, Rogala discussed Szymanski’s confidential medical information with one or more people at a party shortly after the emergency call, court papers allege.

Dwan said Martin Szymanski, who is a professional firefighter, was appalled that the medical information he passed along was fodder for party conversation.

“It annoyed him tremendously that this happened, because he’s received the proper training,” said Dwan. “He knows what that training should be, and he knows what the standard of care is in terms of confidentiality.”

Dwan said he suspected that Rogala was new to the fire department and not adequately trained on keeping medical information private.