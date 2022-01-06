 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Depew leads the way with 14 inches of snow so far
More than a foot of snow has fallen in Depew and at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the National Weather Service said early Thursday afternoon.

Depew has seen 14 inches of snow so far, followed by the airport with 13.1 inches, the weather service said.

The hamlet of Harris Hill in Clarence had 11 inches as of 11 a.m., while North Buffalo came in at 7.5 inches as of about 10:30 a.m., according to the weather service.

As of 10 a.m., 9.8 inches had already fallen at the airport, breaking the daily record for that location.

An inch or less of snow was reported in Clarence Center, Hamburg, Boston and Orchard Park as of around 7 a.m.

The previous snowfall record at the airport was 7.3 inches on this day in 1974, the weather service said.

