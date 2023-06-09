After she saw a story in The Buffalo News late last month about Dent Tower's missing "W," Maria Caserta – the longtime director of marketing at Dent Neurologic Institute – decided she was going to find the long-lost letter.

In fact, she told good friend and longtime Dent Tower owner John Yurtchuk as much, determined to bring home the "W" that was whisked away by the hurricane-force winds of December's blizzard.

"I went on a little scavenger hunt and lo and behold, we came up with it," Caserta said.

That journey started by visiting two of the building's maintenance employees, who had cleaned up after the storm but didn't recover the "W." But Caserta advised a wider search, and the employees fanned out to areas behind the building and next door at Northtown Subaru.

A break in the case came when the employees searched the property near another neighbor, the Excelsior Orthopaedics podiatry clinic at 4020 Sheridan Drive that was a former KeyBank branch.

And there, a good 100 yards away from Dent Tower, was the roughly 20-pound, stainless steel "W," which must have taken quite the ride through the blizzard winds.

"Who would have thought it would have been that far away?" said Caserta, noting the "W" was a little bent and damaged.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Upon recovery, Caserta took to social media, breaking the news on Dent Neurologic Institute's Facebook page and posing in front of the building with the "W."

"The 'W' whisked away by the Buffalo wind has been recovered!" the institute posted June 2. "The 'W' is asking for privacy during this difficult transition as there is a new modern sign on the way."

Caserta said new signs, which will be backlit, will read Dent Neurologic Institute and be installed on both the front of the building facing Sheridan Drive and the back facing Interstate 290. She anticipates the signs will be installed in mid-July.

And that's good news, because without the 'W,' the front of the building has read "Dent To_er." Considering one of Dent's main messages is to keep people out of the emergency room, Caserta noted "it's totally contradicting Dent's marketing message" to have part of the sign read "To ... ER."

As for the recovered W's next stop, that is unknown at this time.

Caserta, who was a Buffalo Jill from 1990 to 1993 and saw a lot of Bills wins but four straight Super Bowl losses, has at least one idea.

"I'm saving the 'W' for the Bills' Super Bowl win this year," she said.