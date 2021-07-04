Dennis T. Gorski, three-term Erie County executive, dies at 76

"Dennis did his job, and he did it terrifically in terms of balancing budgets and being an excellent administrator," former Assembly Majority Leader Paul Tokasz said.

Tokasz was campaign manager during Mr. Gorski's second and third terms as county executive, and succeeded him in the Assembly. They were also lifelong friends and former neighbors.

"He was honest and truthful – just a very standup guy," Tokasz said.

Mr. Gorski was born in Kaisertown and graduated Bishop Timon High School, where he was the starting catcher on the baseball team. He came by politics honestly – his father, Chester C. Gorski, was a former Buffalo City Council Member and served in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mr. Gorski attended LeMoyne College in Syracuse and earned a bachelor's degree in English. After graduating, he enlisted in the Marines and attended Marine Officers Candidate School. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant before serving as a platoon commander and in an infantry role in Vietnam.