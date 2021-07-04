Dennis Gorski, three-term county executive, dies at 76

Dennis T. Gorski was a tenacious campaigner.

He knocked on an estimated 15,000 doors to win a seat in the New York State Assembly in 1974, and knocked on thousands more when he ran for a successful third term as Erie County executive in 1995.

That doggedness, along with a reputation for competent and efficient leadership, carried him to a political career that spanned three decades and included terms in the Erie County Legislature and, toward the end of his life, as a justice in Cheektowaga Town Court.

Gorski, the first Democrat to be elected county executive, died Sunday in his Cheektowaga home from a progression of Parkinson's disease, which he developed from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, where Gorski served as a captain in the U.S. Marines. He was 76.

"He died on the Fourth of July – that's apropos for Dennis," former Buffalo Mayor Anthony Masiello said. "He loved our country and to pass on America's day is a tribute to him."

Gorski was born in a Polish neighborhood on the East Side and graduated Bishop Timon High School, where he was the starting catcher on the baseball team. He came by politics honestly – his father, Chester C. Gorski, was a former Buffalo City Councilman and member of the U.S. House of Representatives.