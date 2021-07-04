Dennis Gorski, three-term county executive, dies at 76

Dennis T. Gorski was a tenacious campaigner.
He knocked on an estimated 15,000 doors to win a seat in the New York State Assembly in 1974, and knocked on thousands more when he ran for a successful third term as Erie County executive in 1995.
That doggedness, along with a reputation for competent and efficient leadership, carried him to a political career that spanned three decades and included terms in the Erie County Legislature and, toward the end of his life, as a justice in Cheektowaga Town Court.
Gorski, the first Democrat to be elected county executive, died Sunday in his Cheektowaga home from a progression of Parkinson's disease, which he developed from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, where Gorski served as a captain in the U.S. Marines. He was 76.
"He died on the Fourth of July – that's apropos for Dennis," former Buffalo Mayor Anthony Masiello said. "He loved our country and to pass on America's day is a tribute to him."
Gorski was born in a Polish neighborhood on the East Side and graduated Bishop Timon High School, where he was the starting catcher on the baseball team. He came by politics honestly – his father, Chester C. Gorski, was a former Buffalo City Councilman and member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Gorski attended LeMoyne College in Syracuse and, after earning a bachelor's degree in English, enlisted in the Marines.
"Dennis fought for his country, for the taxpayers of Erie County, he fought for a better life for the people he represented and worked for," Masiello said. "I'll always remember Dennis for being passionate for public service, and even more passionate for his family and the legacy of his father and his brother."
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, the former Mary Jo Craven; one daughter, Elizabeth; four sons, Joseph, Thomas, Jonathan and Aaron; three grandchildren; and a brother, Jerome, a retired State Supreme Court justice.
"My dad lived a very accomplished life," middle child Jonathan Gorski said. "I don't think many people have had the type of career he had, both public and private. He was a tireless worker and the words that come to my mind when I think of my father are 'honesty' and 'integrity.' That is how he lived his life.
"But I think he would say his greatest accomplishment is his family."
No decision has been made yet regarding funeral arrangements.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.