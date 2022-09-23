Demolition of nuclear building starts at West Valley

Crews started taking down the largest radioactive building at the West Valley Demonstration Project this week.

It will take about 30 months to completely deconstruct the structure where uranium and plutonium were extracted from old nuclear fuel.

The U.S. Department of Energy and the contractor performing the work, CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley, announced Thursday that the long-awaited project began Wednesday in the Cattaraugus County Town of Ashford.

Earlier this month, more than two dozen local and national organizations urged state leaders to call for more safety measures during the demolition, but project organizers maintain that proper safety precautions are being taken.

“The safety of the workforce, community and surrounding environment remain WVDP’s top priority, and all precautions have been taken to ensure ... deconstruction activities align with this ever-important priority,” Project Director Stephen Bousquet said in statement.

Real-time monitors will check the air, and crews are prepared to shut down work if radioactive levels get too high. Continuous air monitors and fixed air samplers are placed further away from the building, looking for potential migration of contamination. Highly sensitive air samplers will surround the site about one mile from the deconstruction area.

Some activists wanted the building enclosed during demolition and real-time, publicly reported off-site monitoring before, during and after demolition.

“Our workforce was deliberate in the planning, deactivation and execution of this work," John Rendall, president of the contracting company, said in a statement. "Every effort has been made to implement robust work controls to help protect the workforce, the public and the environment.”

The five-story, 35,100-square-foot reinforced concrete Main Plant Process Building is 179 feet tall at its highest point, and has walls that are one to five feet thick. The plant, 35 miles south of Buffalo, operated as a commercial reprocessing facility recovering plutonium and uranium from spent nuclear reactor fuel from 1966 to 1972.

The 3,300 acre site is near creeks and tributaries that eventually empty into Lake Erie and the Niagara River.