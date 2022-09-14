Demolition of Great Northern to start Thursday; preservationists running out of time

Demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator will likely begin Thursday, unless state Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo allows a preservation organization to appeal his July 5 decision allowing the demolition.

"We expect tomorrow to be the start" of demolition in a process expected to take up to eight months, said Cathy Andur, the Buffalo commissioner of permit and inspection services. "This is a challenging dismantlement. We anticipate there will be changes along the way, but this is their initial plan reviewed by an engineer."

Meanwhile, attorneys Richard Lippes and Richard Berger, representing the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, which has waged a 10-month fight in the courts, are racing against the clock in another bid to halt the demolition.

"We are certainly hopeful we can stop the demolition or get to the appellate court, one or the other," Lippes said.

Preservationists and others steeped in Buffalo's heritage are passionate about saving the Great Northern, a rare 1897 brick-box-style grain elevator with steel bins.

When the hulking structure opened as the world's largest grain elevator, President William McKinley occupied the White House and airplane pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright were still six years from taking flight. Supporters say demolishing the Great Northern will be one of Buffalo's most significant architectural losses in decades.

Andur said Archer Daniels Midland, the property owner, will use a 165-foot excavator with a lobster claw to take down more of the brick-clad north wall where a Dec. 11 windstorm tore a large hole in the structure. That damage prompted James Comerford, then-commissioner of permit and inspection services, to allow an emergency demolition six days later.

Comerford said he concluded after an evaluation that the damaged building posed a danger to the public and needed to come down. His decision allowed ADM to move forward with demolition that it had sought on three previous occasions since taking ownership of the vacant structure in 1993.

Andur, who has since replaced Comerford, supported her predecessor's decision to issue an emergency demolition. She said she has no misgivings with the decision despite the property still being intact 10 months later.

"It's not the popular thing to do, but it's the right thing to do, and I still stand behind his decision," Andur said. "Above all else, we have to keep the public safe."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo has contended the brick cladding that covers the steel bins is no more than a brick curtain wall and should be repaired. Everything else in the structure, the preservations group says, is supported by the steel frame.

Colaiacovo rejected the Campaign for Greater Buffalo's request for a temporary restraining order on Jan. 5, but he had to hear the case again after the appellate court ruled the preservation organization was denied the opportunity to present an expert witness.

Colaiacovo reached the same conclusion on July 5, but in the two months since, he has not dismissed the case, preventing an appeal to the appellate division.

ADM in recent weeks has removed a guard shack, parking structure and metal canopy on Ganson Street, but the company has been waiting on specialty demolition equipment to arrive from Florida. That equipment began arriving this past weekend.

"Their current plan is to start at the north end and remove the remaining bricks and tanks, and then work continuously toward the south side of the building," Andur said.

Andur said city personnel will be on site daily to monitor the demolition.

She cautioned against people coming to Ganson Street out of curiosity to watch the demolition due to safety concerns, preferring they stay away.

Andur defended Mayor Byron Brown from criticism that he could intervene to stop the demolition but hasn't. She said the City Charter prevents him from retracting a condemnation of a building or demolition order, saying that power only resides with the commissioner of permit and inspection services.

Tim Tielman, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo's executive director, disagrees, saying nothing in the City Charter prevents the mayor from intervening.

Tyler Miller, a manager of the Wonder Coffeehouse across the street, was surprised and saddened to learn the wrecking ball could in a matter of hours take aim at the Great Northern.

"I think it's a beautiful building, and it will be sad to see it go," Miller said on Wednesday by a window that looks out on the brick structure. "People in Buffalo seem to love that old grungy, industrial setting, and its loss will definitely take away from that."