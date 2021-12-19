Demolition of Great Northern grain elevator stayed; Douglas Jemal wants to buy and save structure

"That's wonderful, because we don't have another grain elevator of that type in Buffalo," Pierro said. "It was an important step in the development of grain elevators that originated here in Buffalo in 1842."

Jemal is working on or has completed several large-scale projects in Buffalo, including the redevelopment of the Statler Building, the downtown Simon properties and modernizing the recently purchased Buffalo Hyatt Regency. He is also negotiating to develop the Richardson Olmsted Campus.

Jemal said some possibilities for reusing the Great Northern could be apartments – which he noted is being done at Silo City – manufacturing or, possibly, a tech hub.

"You can do anything with it," Jemal said. "You have to restore it, respect it and bring it back to its adaptive reuse life. It will have historic significance and be so damn cool. Who wouldn't want to be there?"

Jemal said he's rebuilt numerous historic structures in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere after being told they were unsafe and needed to come down.

"Guess what? I restored them and made a fortune," he said.