Demolition begins on building that was blight on Seneca-Babcock neighborhood

Battaglia Demolition

Crews work to demolish and clean up the abandoned Battaglia Demolition building at 1037 Seneca St. in Buffalo on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A building that has been an eyesore for the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood for more than a decade is finally being taken down. 

Demolition began Monday of the Battaglia Demolition structure at 1037 Seneca St. Around 40 truckloads of debris are expected to be removed in the next two weeks.

"The City of Buffalo Department of Permit and Inspections has consistently been working to have this site cleaned, as it's been a blight and a really negative situation for the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood, especially for the folks who live here on Peabody Street," Commissioner Cathy Amdur said.

The building served as a waste transfer site that illegally operated a concrete crusher, according to the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York. The business was shut down in 2018, and the building was abandoned. 

Last year, Battaglia Demolition agreed to a settlement with the state Attorney General's Office and the Department of Environmental Conservation. The settlement would have included demolition and cleanup of the site, plus a $50,000 fine. The owner, Peter Battaglia, has yet to sign the agreement, however, the Clean Air Coalition said in a statement. 

In August 2021, the site's condition worsened following a fire that left more debris for residents to deal with.

"Battaglia Demolition has stalled at every opportunity from cleaning up this site," Amdur said. "Our building inspectors have worked and worked through the court system to be here today, where this will be cleaned up and taken down to restore some common peace to this neighborhood."

Misael Hernandez, 63, lives on Peabody Street near the site. He said he has seen many unsightly things by the building, from rodents to addicts frequenting the area to garbage. Hernandez notes that dust and concrete from the site gets all over his and his neighbors' houses and lawns.

"We've been fighting with this for over 10 years," Hernandez said. "All that dust used to just blow out and ruin the roof, sidings and windows."

Demolition Misael Hernandez

Misael Hernandez, 63, a resident on Peabody Street, stands on the Seneca Street overpass that overlooks the Battaglia Demolition site.

The Department of Permit and Inspection Services eventually brought a case against the property in housing court. In June, Judge Patrick Carney ordered an emergency demolition and cleanup.

The city is paying around $143,000 for the demolition, and Peter Battaglia will be billed to repay the city, Amdur said. 

The south end of the site contains concrete debris that will be addressed in a separate action led by Assistant Attorney General Patrick Omilian against Battaglia, according to Amdur. The Department of Environmental Conservation will handle the cleanup in that area once it gains approval. 

Hernandez said he looks forward to the site being cleared out and turned into a spot for recreational activities. 

"We're hoping and praying that we get this all solved and flattened out," Hernandez said. "Maybe people can ride a bike or go sit down and have a cookout."

