Democrats vote down Hochul's chief judge nominee

ALBANY – By the narrowest margin, the state Senate Judiciary Committee voted against advancing the nomination of Gov. Kathy Hochul's pick to be chief judge of the State Court of Appeals.

The 10-9 vote on Wednesday afternoon was a historic rebuke of Hochul by members of her own Democratic Party, one potentially setting up a major legal fight between the Democratic-controlled state Senate and the Democratic governor.

All ten votes against her nominee, state appellate court judge Hector LaSalle, came from Democrats on the committee.

Only two Democrats on the body voted in favor of LaSalle. Another Democratic senator, along with six Republicans on the committee, voted to advance LaSalle's nomination "without recommendation." In the end, they fell one vote short of doing so.

But state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair, said on Wednesday afternoon that Hochul's nomination was now "lost" following the vote. "It is our assessment that the Senate has fulfilled its responsibilities pursuant to the state constitution," he said. That sets potential high-stakes litigation between Hochul and Senate Democrats. Hochul's office confirmed it is in the process of retaining Caitlin Halligan, a partner at the New York City-based law firm Selendy Gay Elsberg. Halligan served as solicitor general of New York from 2001 to 2007 and is an accomplished appellate attorney. Hochul's office said Tuesday, before the Judiciary Committee vote, that a final decision had not been reached about a course of action concerning litigation.

The vote followed a hearing lasting more than four hours, a sharp contrast to the typically pro forma confirmation hearings that have often occurred in the past.

LaSalle would be the first Latino chief judge of the state Court of Appeals. But following his nomination by Hochul in December, LaSalle has been subject of a fierce – and unprecedented – backlash from fellow Democrats.

While a number of Democrats grilled LaSalle with tough questions, he generally faced much more favorable treatment from Republicans, who charged Democrats with an unfair rush to judgement and seeking a liberal judicial activist as chief judge.

“You do not come across as a right-wing, conservative nut,” Republican state Sen. Andrew Lanza told LaSalle.

The hearing began with sharp questioning from Hoylman-Sigal.

“This isn’t going to be a roast, but it won’t be your bar mitzvah, either,” he told LaSalle.

Hoylman-Sigal asked about a questionnaire that LaSalle filled out during the process of seeking nomination to the top judgeship. In responses, LaSalle twice listed the state’s recently departed chief judge, Janet DiFiore, as a reference concerning his professional capabilities.

Many Democrats in the state Senate strongly oppose DiFiore – including her vote in April in a decision that threw out legislative district lines drawn by the Democratic controlled-Legislature, and which ultimately proved disastrous for the party during the 2022 elections.

Senate Democrats argue that DiFiore was part of a 4-3 majority that led the Court of Appeals in a more conservative direction on multiple fronts. Since DiFiore announced she was departing the chief judgeship in July, liberal advocates and some Senate Democrats have made a concerted effort move the court to the political left through the confirmation process. They have especially opposed the appointment of another prosecutor, such as LaSalle, arguing that the body has been slanted against the rights of defendants under DiFiore, also a former prosecutor.

Holyman-Sigal asked LaSalle whether he had ever run for office on the Conservative Party ballot line. LaSalle acknowledged that when he ran for state Supreme Court in 2008, he ran on the ballot lines of a number of different parties, including Democratic and Conservative. He also was on the ballot line of the liberal Working Families Party.

In 2022, he said, he ran on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative lines. He confirmed that he once gave a small donation to the Conservative Party, which Holyman-Sigal noted was staunchly socially conservative on issues such as abortion rights and same-sex marriage.

Republican state Sen. Anthony Palumbo later downplayed those cross-endorsements, saying that such a practice was routine in judicial races – and not reflective of LaSalle’s broader ideology.

“Judges are always cross-endorsed,” he said. “They are always endorsed on multiple lines.”

Holyman-Sigal also cited statistics he had complied, which, according to the senator, showed LaSalle ruled in the favor of prosecutors 70 percent of the time in criminal justice cases, and against civil protections 75 percent of the time in civil rights cases.

“Stats can be misleading,” LaSalle testified. “Every case is treated individually, not in the aggregate.”

In his initial testimony, LaSalle stressed that claims he has faced from some Senate Democrats and liberal groups – that he is anti-labor, against maintaining the rights of criminal defendants and anti-choice on the issue of abortion – was untrue.

“I personally strongly believe in a woman’s right to make her own reproductive decisions,” he said about the abortion criticism. “I do not want my daughter to have fewer rights than her mother, and I’m grateful in New York, they continue to have the right to choose."

He said he believed in the “rights of criminal defendants” and the “value of unions, protecting the rights of organizing.”

“Without a union helping my family, I would not be here today,” he said. “This is what I believe, and if this is different from (what) you have heard or read, I’m happy to set the record straight.”

LaSalle also had his defenders among Senate Democrats. One of them was state Sen. Luis Sepulveda, who blasted colleagues in his conference that had called LaSalle "anti-woman” or “anti-union.”

“What we’re seeing here is a terrible cherry picking of cases,” Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda ended up being one of two Democrats to vote in the judge's favor.

LaSalle said, at times, that he had disagreed with the outcomes of certain rulings he’d made, but was bound by legal precedent in making them.

"We're an intermediate, appellate court," he said. "Typically we apply the case law that's been established through the generations in New York ... At the end of the day, we are constrained in a way that the Court of Appeals is not. We are an inferior court to the Court of Appeals."