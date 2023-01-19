Democrats' quick LaSalle vote contradicts past critique

ALBANY – At a hearing Wednesday, the state Senate Judiciary Committee listened to nearly five hours of testimony from Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee to be chief judge of the state Court of Appeals.

Minutes after LaSalle's testimony concluded, the Democrat-controlled Judiciary Committee held a vote killing LaSalle’s nomination.

Democrats vote down Hochul's chief judge nominee The 10-9 vote on Wednesday afternoon was a historic rebuke of Hochul by members of her own Democratic Party, one potentially setting up a major legal fight between the Democratic-controlled state Senate and the Democratic governor.

Three months ago, the second-ranking Democrat in the state Senate, Queens Sen. Michael Gianaris, criticized Albany Republicans for engaging in a similar practice when the GOP held the majority in the chamber.

“Democrats took the Senate majority in 2019,” Gianaris said in October. “But for decades before that, it was even the case that the 'hearing' and the vote on confirmation happened within minutes of each other, in some cases. They just have the hearing, and throw the nomination on the floor for a vote – not a very deliberative process.”

As Hohcul ponders what to do in the face of a public rejection of her chosen candidate, attention is also focusing on how this process functions at the state Capitol. Gianaris – speaking at a virtual town hall meeting of a coalition pushing for a liberal chief judge – said the process had changed since Democrats took the majority in 2019.

Hochul moves to hire litigator, potentially escalating chief judge fight The move may escalate an already-tense situation between Hochul, who has continued to push Hector LaSalle’s candidacy despite fierce opposition from her political left, and state Senate Democrats charged with confirming or rejecting him.

"We in the Senate have, since we took control of it, had been working to make the process better,” Gianaris said. “For example, we now insist on having hearings and votes on different days, which shouldn't be that much of a revelation. But we are at least doing that much and asserting ourselves more and more to play the role we're supposed to play."

On Wednesday, however, the Senate Judiciary Committee held its vote killing LaSalle's nomination minutes after he finished detailed testimony on a wide variety of complex judicial rulings.

Democrats defeated LaSalle’s nomination by the slimmest of margins, a 10-9 vote. The quick turnaround between hearing and vote meant Hochul’s administration could not exert further pressure on Democratic members of the committee.

In the video, meanwhile, Gianaris had been criticizing Senate Republicans for quickly holding full Senate chamber votes and "rubber stamping" Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s judicial nominations.

Still, as occurred under Republicans, Senate Democrats on Wednesday quickly took a final vote on a nominee instead of taking more time to weigh testimony.

A spokesman for Gianaris noted that, in the video, the senator was referring to the fact that under Senate Democrats, "full Senate" votes no longer occurred the same day as testimony.

"Committees typically have their votes the same day as their hearings/meetings," said the Gianaris spokesman, Alexander Marion.

But Gianaris and other Senate Democrats are also arguing that the full Senate does not need to vote. Instead, they say the Judiciary Committee alone can kill LaSalle's nomination.

In a statement criticizing Democrats’ vote on Wednesday, Hochul argued that while the Judiciary Committee held a “thorough hearing, it was not a fair one, because the outcome was predetermined. Several Senators stated how they were going to vote before the hearing even began – including those who were recently given seats on the newly expanded Judiciary Committee.”

Ahead of the vote, Senate Democrats had expanded the Judiciary Committee from 15 to 19 members. On Thursday, Hochul said she believed that if those members had not been added, LaSalle’s nomination would have passed the committee.

On Thursday, Hochul reiterated that she is considering litigation seeking to force a vote of the full Senate on LaSalle’s nomination. Senate Democrats have formally told Hochul they believe LaSalle’s candidacy is dead because the Judiciary Committee vote.