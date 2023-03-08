Lackawanna Democrats have endorsed Mayor Annette Iafallo for re-election.

City Council President Frederic Marrano and Fourth Ward Councilman Kevin Surdyke also got the nod for re-election to their second terms from the Lackawanna and Erie County Democratic committees.

Iafallo, a former councilwoman and City Council president, took office as mayor in 2020, and pushed for a unified tax structure which combined the homestead and non-homestead tax structure that had been in effect since the closing of Bethlehem Steel nearly 40 years ago. She also cited negotiating long-expired labor agreements with fire, police and public works unions and improved city finances as among her achievements.

In a joint statement, Marrano, Surdyke and Iafallo also said there is more to do to address road, bridge and recreation upgrades as well as the relocation of City Hall.