Democrats back three for Buffalo City Court

Erie County Democrats Thursday endorsed two incumbents and a newcomer for associate judge positions in Buffalo City Court.

Party officials said committee members will back Judges Diane Wray and Philip Dabney, as well as attorney Rebecca Town.

Wray, first elected in 2011, graduated from the University at Buffalo in 1980 and its law school in 1983. She was a partner in the Hughes and Wray firm from 2004 to 2011, an adjunct professor of law at UB from 1998 to 2005, and a mediator/arbitrator for the state court system’s settlement center from 1996 to 2005.

Dabney was appointed to fill the vacancy created by last year’s election of Amy Martoche to State Supreme Court. He earned degrees from Canisius College and the University at Buffalo School of Law, and is former counsel to the city’s Municipal Housing Authority..

Town serves in the Criminal Defense Unit of the Legal Aid Bureau, where she has worked since 2010. She co-chairs the Criminal Law Committee of the Women’s Bar Association of Western New York and sits on the Erie County Board of Ethics. She is a 2009 graduate of the UB School of Law and earned her bachelor’s degree from UB in 2003.