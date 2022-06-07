Democratic opponents target Hochul, crime and Bills stadium deal in first debate

Heading into Tuesday evening's three-way debate among New York's Democratic candidates for governor, just about everyone anticipating the first such face-off of the election predicted incumbent Kathy Hochul would prove the target.

And at the end of the one hour session, Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams – her two challengers – did not disappoint.

Suozzi and Williams reiterated their criticism of Hochul and her nine-month tenure since succeeding Andrew M. Cuomo on a variety of fronts – especially crime and state support for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. But the governor never wavered from her stock answers of the budget process and the early campaign, defending measures she says begin addressing crime while pointing to the economic benefits she foresees from New York's $600 million contribution to the new facility in Orchard Park.

Still, her opponents never strayed from their criticism.

Suozzi, a three-term congressman who also served as Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove, proved relentless – just as he has along the campaign trail. Even while providing answers to unrelated questions – neither WCBS-TV reporter on the panel asked a stadium question – Suozzi found a way to lambaste the deal she brokered with the Bills.

"It was a secret deal that did not go through any public hearings despite it being the largest giveaway in the history of the NFL," he said.

Williams, who lost a close primary race to Hochul for lieutenant governor in 2018, joined in by noting his proposal for a $1 billion program to combat gun violence never had a chance under her administration, while hundreds of millions for a stadium he continually emphasized would be built in the suburbs did.

But Hochul returned to her contention that the new facility will pay for itself through salaries and taxes collected (Williams countered that many economists disagree with the premise) and insisted the deal is necessary for an integral part of Western New York.

"I understand people's questions," she said. "But the Buffalo Bills are the identity of Western New York in the same way Broadway is to New York City. I made sure they will stay there for the next 30 years."

During exchanges on crime, which many surveys rate as New Yorkers' top concern, Suozzi homed in on the governor's tenure as a suburban congresswoman and her top NRA rating during her 2011-2012 tenure.

"She took money from the NRA," Suozzi said, adding that Hochul said she needed NRA backing in her district. "Where is the principle in that? I don't understand that."

Williams, meanwhile, told the governor he was crafting gun violence legislation "while you were touting your A rating from the NRA."

As she has throughout her time on the statewide scene, Hochul defended her change in position from staunch gun-rights advocate to her demands for strict new controls – especially following a white supremacist's rampage through a Jefferson Avenue supermarket on May 14 that claimed 10 lives.

"I have evolved on that issue, and heaven help us if we don't get more people to evolve to see the light of day," she said.

'The time to act is now': Gun violence tops agendas in New York following Buffalo massacre

And she pointed to the package of 10 gun control bills she signed this week that she said leads the nation in controlling access to military style guns, such as raising the age for their purchase from 18 to 21.

"It's an important first step in restoring peoples' faith," she said.

On other issues, the trio expressed common sentiments. All expressed support for abortion rights as the Supreme Court nears an expected decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

"I'm proud of it as the first woman governor of this state," Hochul said of her position, "and I want to send the message that New York will protect its women."

They also addressed a host of other issues such as cannabis control, New York City issues such as congestion pricing – a fee system aimed to make entering the city's busiest streets – and extending voting to non-citizens with green cards. Williams approves, saying he wants "everyone to be civically engaged." Suozzi said he would not support such a proposal, while Hochul said she will not propose extending such an initiative enacted in New York City to the rest of the state.

One more debate among the Democratic hopefuls is slated for June 16 in New York City before the June 28 gubernatorial primary. At least one meeting among Republican primary candidates is also expected later this month.

