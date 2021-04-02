Democratic détente in Tonawanda, but city GOP sees opening

Tonawanda Democrats reached an uneasy truce in recent days, but the city's top two elected officials have escalated their long-running feud on social media.
Mayor Rick Davis had faced a potential primary challenge but, in the end, no one from his own party was willing to run against him this election year.
And the mayor's administrative assistant, who last week filed a document preserving his right to sue the city and Common Council President Jenna Koch for $100,000, is withdrawing this notice of claim.
Still, some hard feelings linger within Tonawanda's ruling party, whose leadership isn't ready just yet to embrace Davis.
"I think it's fair to say that people are still not happy," said Gayle Syposs, the city Democratic chairwoman.
The intraparty battle moved to Facebook this week, with Koch posting a statement that blasted Davis and his assistant and Davis, in return, posting a lengthy broadside against the council president.
With the mayor's job and four Common Council seats up for election this fall, Republicans are gleefully highlighting the Democratic infighting taking place in the city.
"From allegations of corruption to an ultimate failure to rebuild our local economy, I am shocked that the Democrat Party thinks they can trick the taxpayers into voting in more of the same this November," John White, a businessman and the Republican mayoral candidate, said in a statement.
Davis has for years clashed with Democrats on the Common Council, notably Koch.
Davis accuses council members of micromanaging and attempting to infringe on his executive authority, while council members say Davis isn't transparent enough and doesn't follow the City Charter.
Republicans say with Davis and four Common Council members up for re-election, the Democratic infighting and Davis' polarizing behavior give them a chance to make gains.
The most recent example came in February, when Davis left the country for a vacation. When Koch attempted to assume the duties of acting mayor, as laid out in the charter, Davis argued she had no right to do so and urged city department heads to ignore her.
The disagreement flared up at a recent council meeting and led Koch to file a complaint over an email sent by Davis' assistant, Charles Gilbert.
Gilbert responded by saying Koch had defamed him and filed notice of a possible lawsuit against Koch and the city. The notice of claim frustrated city Democrats, who quickly collected enough petitions to get Syposs on the ballot to run for mayor against Davis.
However, Syposs on Monday formally declined the ballot position and on Thursday, the deadline for anyone to take her place, said no one would.
As this played out, Gilbert's attorney, Todd J. Potter Jr., wrote to City Attorney S. Michael Rua to say his client was "undoubtedly wronged" but was withdrawing the notice of claim following "a week of consistent harassment and attacks."
Potter also stated that withdrawing the notice doesn't preclude Gilbert from suing any individual involved in the matter if that person continues to make "potentially defamatory and misleading statements on social media over this incident" – a reference to Koch.
The council president, for her part, in a Facebook post Saturday had criticized Gilbert's filing, chided Davis for failing to lead with dignity and respect and called on him to publicly apologize.
"The council and I stand united that the inactions and failed leadership by the mayor's office is inexcusable and won’t be tolerated," she wrote. "Enough is enough."
Davis on Thursday issued an 1,130-word response that defended Gilbert and included a long list of purported examples of Koch's misconduct and misuse of her position to punish political enemies.
"For too long I have kept my mouth shut publicly about things happening in this city. That ends today," Davis wrote. "Over the course of many years, Ms. Koch and her friends have tried to intimidate individuals who speak out against them publicly or lead shadow campaigns to try and smear those whom they view as a threat."
Republicans are outnumbered in Tonawanda but GOP officials say the Davis-council divide gives them a better chance this fall.
"The turmoil at the mayor’s office continues to leave a black mark on the city and, as mayor, my first priority would be to restore trust and integrity to the office," White wrote.
In addition to White, GOP Councilman Tom Newman is seeking re-election in the First Ward against Gerald Frizzell; Democratic Councilwoman Dawn Kammerdeiner is facing Republican Carl Nocera in the Second Ward; Democratic Councilman Sean Rautenstrauch is facing the GOP's Frank Corbett in the Third Ward; and Democratic Councilman David R. Mileham is facing Republican Steve Walter in the Fourth Ward.
Syposs said city Democrats are united around the party's council candidates and she bristled at Republican criticism.
"We do not need lectures from a mayoral candidate tied to the same local GOP leaders, from Nick Langworthy to Chris Collins, who enabled President Trump as he undermined our democracy in every conceivable way," Syposs said in a statement responding to White. "After the chaos of the past four years, it is the height of hypocrisy to accuse us of causing chaos simply because we insist on doing what is right."