Democratic détente in Tonawanda, but city GOP sees opening

Potter also stated that withdrawing the notice doesn't preclude Gilbert from suing any individual involved in the matter if that person continues to make "potentially defamatory and misleading statements on social media over this incident" – a reference to Koch.

The council president, for her part, in a Facebook post Saturday had criticized Gilbert's filing, chided Davis for failing to lead with dignity and respect and called on him to publicly apologize.

"The council and I stand united that the inactions and failed leadership by the mayor's office is inexcusable and won’t be tolerated," she wrote. "Enough is enough."

Davis on Thursday issued an 1,130-word response that defended Gilbert and included a long list of purported examples of Koch's misconduct and misuse of her position to punish political enemies.

"For too long I have kept my mouth shut publicly about things happening in this city. That ends today," Davis wrote. "Over the course of many years, Ms. Koch and her friends have tried to intimidate individuals who speak out against them publicly or lead shadow campaigns to try and smear those whom they view as a threat."

Republicans are outnumbered in Tonawanda but GOP officials say the Davis-council divide gives them a better chance this fall.