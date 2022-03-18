Dementia hasn't ended this love story, thanks to committed caregivers and the Alzheimer's Association

Ron Garra joined a new monthly support group for loved ones dealing with same type of dementia as his wife. He has continued to attend for more than six years, most of the last two online because of the pandemic.

“The biggest advantage is that you get ideas from other people about resources that are out there,” he said, “and you can share your experience with other people. It makes the whole process much, much more relaxing, and much easier to cope with.”

The help has been a blessing on a journey filled with plenty of heartbreak.

Loved ones who still live in the region help shoulder the caregiving load, but like many families, one of the Garra children and several of their siblings live far away.

During the last five years, the couple has moved from a house in West Seneca to an apartment complex in Orchard Park, first on the second floor and later, as Sue’s mobility waned and at the recommendation of the Alzheimer’s Association, moved into a ground-floor apartment.

Ron Garra had to buy locks for appliances and doors even to take a shower, to guard his beloved wife’s safety.