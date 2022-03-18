Dementia hasn't ended this love story, thanks to committed caregivers and the Alzheimer's Association

High school sweethearts Ron and Sue Garra serenaded to “Somewhere my Love” during their wedding in 1970, a fitting choice for a couple who spent their first date at the movies watching “Dr. Zhivago.”
“We've been married over 51 years,” Ron Garra, a retired postal worker, said this week. “It hasn't all been perfect, but it's been a pleasure.”
The couple, who have three children and five grandkids, spent decades filled with church, school and social activities that enriched their lives. Their first half-dozen years of retirement included family visits near and far, more social gatherings closer to home and a string of Caribbean cruises.
They hoped the fun would last forever but things changed in late 2015, when Sue was diagnosed with dementia and Ron became one of 34 million Americans who care for someone older than 50.
“You think about getting older and that someone might have to help care for you at some point, but I didn't think I'd be doing it for my wife,” he said.
He learned early, and has since understood often, that support, solid resources and sound strategies can help make a challenging dementia diagnosis more manageable – and meaningful. It’s why he agreed to serve as a panelist next week for a free, solutions-based forum about caregiving for those with dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter and The Buffalo News host the forum, which starts at 7 p.m. March 24. It features those versed in dementia from the medical, social, spiritual and personal sides. Register at tinyurl.com/CaregivingForum.
“The biggest thing for me first of all was learning more patience,” Garra said. “Understanding that the things she was doing or couldn't do were not her fault, in any sense, and that I couldn't control much except trying to help her.”
The numbers
Ignorance may be bliss when it comes to a looming health crisis, but it can also be fleeting. A traumatic event, medical emergency or chronic illness can end our lives before we reach our golden years. If not, chances are strong that we, or someone we love, will be among those afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia.
Related deaths account for one in three among those 65 and older and have more than doubled since 2000, the Alzheimer’s Association announced this week in its annual Facts and Figures Report. Among other findings:
• An estimated 6.5 million American seniors, including 410,000 in New York State, live with Alzheimer’s dementia, a number expected to climb 12% higher within three years. Two-thirds of those afflicted are women.
• Nearly half of all caregivers nationwide provide help to older adults with dementia.
• Roughly two-thirds of caregivers are women, and one-third of dementia caregivers are daughters.
Alzheimer’s Association leaders are particularly concerned this year that too many people, including health care professionals, mistake mild cognitive impairment with “normal aging.”
“There is more work to be done when it comes to expanding primary care physicians’ readiness to diagnose cognitive impairment, particularly as diagnostic advancements are being made,” Morgan Daven, association vice president for health systems, said when announcing report findings. “This includes primary care physicians’ awareness of new potential treatments and patient participation in Alzheimer’s disease-related clinical trials and research.”
Among the most important things to understand is that there are ways to address and slow progression of dementia, particularly for those who act early, said Laura Ashburn, director of education and training with the Alzheimer's Association and a Thursday evening panelist.
The most important thing to know, she said, is that you and your family need not feel helpless and alone.
Quick thinking
Sue Garra was diagnosed at age 66 with frontotemporal dementia, an overarching term for a group of brain disorders that impact the lobes of the brain generally associated with personality, behavior and language. The diagnosis came after the couple got a new stove with simple directions and she couldn’t figure out how to use it, even after her husband helped her try.
Ron Garra also began to notice his wife struggling with other tasks that took more than one or two steps to complete. Medical screenings, including brain imaging, confirmed the diagnosis.
The couple quickly turned to the Alzheimer’s Association of WNY to help establish a care plan.
Ron Garra joined a new monthly support group for loved ones dealing with same type of dementia as his wife. He has continued to attend for more than six years, most of the last two online because of the pandemic.
“The biggest advantage is that you get ideas from other people about resources that are out there,” he said, “and you can share your experience with other people. It makes the whole process much, much more relaxing, and much easier to cope with.”
The help has been a blessing on a journey filled with plenty of heartbreak.
Loved ones who still live in the region help shoulder the caregiving load, but like many families, one of the Garra children and several of their siblings live far away.
During the last five years, the couple has moved from a house in West Seneca to an apartment complex in Orchard Park, first on the second floor and later, as Sue’s mobility waned and at the recommendation of the Alzheimer’s Association, moved into a ground-floor apartment.
Ron Garra had to buy locks for appliances and doors even to take a shower, to guard his beloved wife’s safety.
Two years ago, he discovered the Catholic Health Living Independently for Elders (LIFE) program, which provides all-inclusive care designed to keep people in need of more supervised care at home as long as possible.
The couple both now see the same nurse practitioner for primary care at the OLV Senior Neighborhood, also home to the LIFE program. Since late 2020, adult day programs on site – when they were available during the pandemic – helped provide Ron Garra more time to regroup as caregiving demands intensified.
The ECMC Driver Rehabilitation Program provides research-based assessments to determine whether someone should modify their driving habits, or “retire” from driving and find alternative transportation that maintains independence.
Despite the challenges, the couple also found time for weekly dinners with their daughters and regular visits to the West Falls Center of the Arts Musical Memories Cafe.
“She doesn't even say my name anymore,” Ron Garra said, “but we can sit there and listen to the oldies and she can mouth almost every word.”
Both are grateful they have been able to continue those outings since last November, when it became clear that Sue needed the extra care that the Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV could provide – in the same building as the other OLV services the couple has received.
“She didn't have to go to a strange place,” said her husband, who encouraged her to look at the transition like returning to their dating days. “That made the transition quite a bit easier.”
Ron Garra, 73, is grateful he remains healthy physically and mentally, and can visit his wife regularly.
“Some couples, both of them have trouble,” he said. “I don't know what they do. And some people don’t have anyone in town to help.”
Despite the ravages the pandemic wrought on nursing home staff, many in this helping profession continue to do what they can to fill in the gaps, said Cheryl Kropczynski, a nurse who has worked in Catholic Health long-term care for more than three decades, the last 13 years since Mercy Nursing OLV opened.
The continuum of care in the OLV Senior Neighborhood gives caregivers a better sense about when it's best to place a loved one in the nursing home, which features single rooms, kitchens and dining rooms on all four residential floors, and a mix throughout of patients with varying abilities and challenges.
Social activities, more plentiful before the pandemic, also have resumed in greater numbers at the 84-bed facility, where Covid vaccination rates for residents top 98%.
“Residents are not sitting in the hall here,” said Kropczynski, whose brother-in-law is among them.
Sue Garra is among those in her care.
“I think she's adjusting very well,” Kropczynski said. “She’s very caring, always laughing.”
A baby doll and animatronic golden retriever puppy bring Sue Garra joy and comfort during parts of her day. She and her husband also like quiet time in the nursing home chapel, which provides a small taste of OLV Basilica across Ridge Road.
“It’s beautiful,” she said softly during a Tuesday morning visit.
The Garras also enjoy time by the fireplace in the foyer, as well as slowly making their way through the hallways, nooks and crannies on ground level and Sue’s floor.
“There definitely is meaning here,” Kropczynski said. “Eventually, people are going to pass, so you take each day to its fullest.”
Two weeks ago, Ron Garra worried about leaving his wife for three days to celebrate their son Christopher’s 50th birthday at his home in Washington, D.C. Kropczynski assured him that time meant something different to his wife than many others.
Sue Garra beamed on his first day back.
“Our biggest joys, I would have to say, is our ability to still share some memories through either discussing them or showing her pictures,” Ron Garra said. “But I'd say by far, the biggest joy is that we can still enjoy music together. Outside of a few songs that she doesn't like but used to like, it keeps us in a very loving mood when we're together listening to music.”
Their favorite song, after all these years, remains “Somewhere my Love,” including the last stanza.
You'll come to me out of the long ago
Warm as the wind soft as the kiss of snow
Till then my sweet think of me now and then
God speed my love 'til you are mine again
Western New York Public Forum on Solutions for Dementia Caregiving
The Buffalo News and the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York Chapter will host a free online forum at 7 p.m. Thursday for caregivers of loved ones with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, who face unique and shared challenges in their roles. They need not face them alone.
Register online at tinyurl.com/CaregivingForum.
The event will connect caregivers with the following panelists who can provide solutions-based perspectives and support.
Ronald Garra: Caregiver to his wife, Suzanne, for more than five years.
Sarah Harlock: Program director with the Integrative Center for Memory at DENT Neurologic Institute.
Dr. Kinga Szigeti: Director of the UBMD Alzheimer's Disease and Memory Disorders Center.
The Rev. George Nicholas: Senior pastor at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, African American Health Equity Task Force convener, Buffalo Center for Health Equity
Lauren Ashburn: Director of education and training with the Alzheimer's Association of WNY
Dave Gonlag: Living with mild cognitive impairment, is an Alzheimer's Association of WNY board member
Moderator: Scott Scanlon, WNY Refresh editor with The Buffalo News
Have a question for panelists?
Email refresh@buffnews.com by March 23. Panelists will answer as many questions at time allows. More will be answered in a related Refresh story in April.
The program is brought to you by the New York & Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative, an organization representing more than 30 news, academic and community organizations, initially to focus on the lives and challenges of caregivers. It is part of the “Caregivers on The Front Lines series,” made possible through a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
Early signs of dementia
Memory loss that sometimes disrupts daily life is typical with aging but, if it becomes more common, it can signal the start of Alzheimer's disease or other dementia. If you notice any of these 10 warning signs in yourself or a loved one, don't ignore them. Schedule an appointment with a primary care provider.
1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life
Forgetting recently learned information, important dates or events. Asking the same questions over and over. Increasingly needing to rely on reminder notes, electronic devices or family members for things someone used to handle on their own.
2. Challenges in planning or solving problems
Trouble following a familiar recipe or keeping track of monthly bills. Difficulty concentrating. Taking much longer to do things than before.
3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks
Like trouble driving to a familiar location, organizing a grocery list or remembering the rules of a favorite game.
4. Confusion with time or place
Losing track of dates, seasons and the passage of time. Sometimes forgetting where you are or how you got there.
5. Trouble with visual images and spatial relationships
For some, vision problems are a sign of cataracts. With dementia, symptoms can include difficulty with balance and trouble reading, as well as judging distance and determining color or contrast, which can cause issues with driving.
6. New problems with words in speaking or writing
Trouble following or joining a conversation. Stopping in the middle of a conversation and having no idea how to continue or repeating themselves. Struggling with vocabulary, naming a familiar object or using the wrong name.
7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
Putting things in unusual places. Accusing others of stealing, especially as the disease progresses.
8. Decreased or poor judgment
Including when dealing with money or in paying less attention to grooming or personal cleanliness.
9. Withdrawal from work or social activities
Changes in the ability to hold or follow a conversation resulting in withdrawal from hobbies or social activities, including following a favorite sports team.
10. Changes in mood and personality
Becoming confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful or anxious. Getting easily upset at home, with friends or when out of a comfort zone.
Source: Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org; 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900)
