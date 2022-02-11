Demand exceeds supply for Niagara County's Covid small business grants

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency has been dishing out dollars to help Covid-clobbered small businesses, but officials said this week the agency may not be able to help all eligible applicants.
"The funds are limited, and we're running out," NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said.
Wednesday, the NCIDA board approved eight more grants, totaling $349,000, under its federally funded Covid Relief for Small Business program.
However, project manager Susan Barone said, 18 more applications remain unprocessed.
The applications so far have totaled $1.7 million, but the NCIDA began with only $870,000 available, Assistant Director Andrea Klyczek said.
In addition to Wednesday's eight grants, the NCIDA board approved eight others last month, bringing the total spent to $744,000.
In order to be eligible for a grant, a business must have 25 or fewer employees, and its owners must qualify as low- to moderate-income people, Klyczek said.
They also had to prove that their business' revenue dropped at least 20% from 2019 to 2020, and applicants had to promise to hire at least one low- to moderate-income person for a new job with the grant funds.
The money also could be used for operating capital, purchase of inventory and other business-related needs.
The grants are paid as reimbursements for proven expenditures, Barone said.
Klyczek said that once the NCIDA exhausts the money it has in the program, it can ask the federal government for more.
The money it has in hand from the federal 2020 CARES Act must be spent by September, NCIDA counsel Mark J. Gabriele said.
However, the agency board concluded after a discussion that it doesn't want hotels to double-dip its aid.
The NCIDA set up an emergency loan program for Niagara Falls hotels, whose business virtually disappeared when the pandemic hit in 2020.
It made 24 loans to lodging businesses, primarily to prevent them from defaulting on payments in lieu of taxes that the NCIDA had given them in previous incentive packages.
Now, Gabriele said, eight small hotels or motels have applied for the Covid relief grants, and seven of them were among those who received loans from the agency in 2020.
The board decided that it won't make relief grants to hotels that received NCIDA loans – at least for now.
"If we get more money in the future, the board will be open to reconsidering them, but we're trying to help as many companies as we can," Langdon said. "And you saw the diversity. There's all kinds of stuff from throughout the county."
The NCIDA granted $50,000 each to Ameri‐Cut Tool Grinding of North Tonawanda; Jacobs Ladder, a Wheatfield manufacturer of exercise equipment; Nate’s Typewriters & Computers of Niagara Falls, which plans to install an Internet cafe; Niagara Shores Campground & Conference Center of Appleton; and Donovan Orchards, doing business in Somerset as Blackbird Cider Works.
In addition, Salon Nouveau Day Spa of Wheatfield was granted $45,000; Great Lakes Iron of Ransomville, a building erection company, received $28,000; and Arlene and Jack Miljour's Sunset Stables, a Lewiston horse boarder, was awarded $26,000.
The NCIDA board also approved microenterprise grants to four small businesses, separate from the Covid relief program, including $25,000 each for Halligan's Tavern in Cambria, which is half owned by former County Legislator Jason A. Zona, and Covey's Cove, an Olcott restaurant.
Gypsy Kitchen, an Appleton catering business, was approved for $20,000, and Jacobsen Chiropractic & Wellness in the Town of Niagara was granted $20,100.