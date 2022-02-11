Demand exceeds supply for Niagara County's Covid small business grants

The money also could be used for operating capital, purchase of inventory and other business-related needs.

The grants are paid as reimbursements for proven expenditures, Barone said.

Klyczek said that once the NCIDA exhausts the money it has in the program, it can ask the federal government for more.

The money it has in hand from the federal 2020 CARES Act must be spent by September, NCIDA counsel Mark J. Gabriele said.

However, the agency board concluded after a discussion that it doesn't want hotels to double-dip its aid.

The NCIDA set up an emergency loan program for Niagara Falls hotels, whose business virtually disappeared when the pandemic hit in 2020.

It made 24 loans to lodging businesses, primarily to prevent them from defaulting on payments in lieu of taxes that the NCIDA had given them in previous incentive packages.

Now, Gabriele said, eight small hotels or motels have applied for the Covid relief grants, and seven of them were among those who received loans from the agency in 2020.