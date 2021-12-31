'Deluge' of eviction cases expected as moratorium nears its end

New York State’s Covid-19 eviction moratorium is set to expire Jan. 15, and local housing advocates, landlords and tenants are bracing for what one housing court judge called a likely “deluge” of eviction cases.

A series of moratoriums have, since 2020, banned landlords from evicting nonpaying tenants who suffered a pandemic-related financial hardship, such as job loss or increased child care expenses. But the measure has faced increasingly vocal opposition from landlords who say months of lost rental income have also jeopardized their operations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul could extend the current moratorium, but she has not yet signaled that she will.

“She's got really, really great hardships on both sides of this issue,” said Judge Patrick Carney, a Buffalo Housing Court judge who oversees eviction cases. “In other words, no matter what she does, I guarantee you people are going to get hurt.”

The City of Buffalo faced an eviction crunch even before the pandemic. A 2020 report by the Partnership for the Public Good, a think tank affiliated with Cornell University, found that roughly 13% of Buffalo renters faced eviction in a single year – a higher rate than most peer cities.