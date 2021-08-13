Delta variant reigns in WNY, but vaccines have blunted the impact

The Delta variant, first discovered in India last December, accounted last week for 80% of Covid-related samples sequenced in the U.S., and has been detected in more than 130 countries, according to the Global Virus Network. The variant carries a viral load up to 1,260 times higher than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and is more than twice as transmissible.

Despite its infectious power, the high percentage of those fully vaccinated has kept hospitalizations and deaths down dramatically in the region, Sellick said.

“We're not anywhere near what they’re seeing in the Southern states right now,” he said. “We’re not seeing numbers that were anything like what we saw early this year and in late 2020, and the majority of those we are seeing are not in the ICU.”

As of Wednesday, 20 Covid patients were in ICUs across Western New York, compared with 118 on Dec. 15.