Delta variant of Covid-19 found in Erie County, UB scientists say

Scientists from the University at Buffalo have discovered the highly contagious delta variant of Covid-19 in a sample from Erie County, Ellen Goldbaum, news content manager for medicine in University Communications reported.

The sample in question was taken last month, according to the report. UB’s New York State Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences has been performing genomic sequencing of Covid-19 samples.

“I would predict we will see more of it in more recent samples,” said Jennifer Surtees, co-director of the Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence and an associate professor of biochemistry at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Surtees noted that in the United Kingdom, which is having an outbreak of the delta variant, the Pfizer vaccine has proven 90% effective for people who received two shots, but only 30% effective for those who had one dose.

Surtees said this is concerning for people who have not been vaccinated, especially children.

“These people, including children, are really at risk as this variant circulates. This makes me concerned about schools in particular. We’ve already seen an increase in cases among children – they are the big unvaccinated pool. The delta variant could exacerbate this.”

