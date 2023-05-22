Fighting back tears and staring just off to the left of the video camera's lens, Judy Fooks of Lockport told the sad truth of her life story since her husband, Dennis S. Fooks, lost much of the pension he earned in 33 years of service as an engineer at General Motors' Harrison Radiator Division and Delphi Corp.

"We didn't know what we were going to do," she said. "We were financially crippled. I made my own laundry soap. I bought Christmas presents at garage sales just to try and make it."

Judy Fooks made it, but her husband didn't. To hear Fooks tell it, her husband spiraled into a deep depression after losing much of his pension, and soon, his health failed. He died in 2016 at the age of 67.

"I feel I could have done better, I could have got him better health care if the finances were there," she said. "I think maybe that hastened his death: not getting the best care."

Fooks told her harrowing story in a most unusual venue: a 19-minute documentary produced not by a documentarian, but by Spencer Carr, deputy chief of staff to Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Canandaigua Republican.

After 13-year struggle, Delphi salaried retirees hopeful about recouping pension benefits Delphi salaried retirees received good news when the House passed legislation that would give them a lump-sum payment to compensate for pension cuts imposed 13 years ago, plus 6% interest.

This year, for the first time, Tenney found herself representing Lockport – and therefore many of the hundreds of local Delphi retirees who lost most of their pensions when the 2008 financial crisis nearly killed the U.S. auto industry. She first witnessed their plight first-hand in a town hall meeting during her campaign last year, and then helped fight for passage of a bill restoring the Delphi benefits in the House, only to see it die in the Senate.

Then, during another town hall this year in which she once again heard the sad stories of people who lost upwards of 70% of their pensions along with their health care and life insurance, Tenney got an idea.

"It's such a compelling story to me – and I just said: 'Why don't we do a video?' " she said.

Shot this spring over two days in Lockport using a camera that Tenney's office already owned, and backed by a mournful piano soundtrack, the video – "Congress, Pass the Susan Muffley Act" – is a low-tech affair that owes its power to the stories the Delphi retirees tell.

"Take a close look at this picture," said Steven Ray of Lockport, showing off a years-old shot of 32 Delphi employees. "You'll see that I'm on the far left. I was the only employee in this picture that did not receive their full pension."

Thomas Patterson of Cheektowaga, who worked for General Motors and Delphi for 44 years, noted that GM employees used to call their company "Generous Mother."

But the terms of the Obama administration's auto bailout weren't so generous for GM's nonunion retirees. Their health care policy, life insurance and most of their pensions "were all just taken away from us in a flash of an eye," even though union retirees got to keep all their benefits, Patterson said.

The sudden financial jolt meant big changes in Patterson's life. "We put off some of the common stuff," he said. "We need to get some hearing aids? Well, if we take money to get the hearing aids, we don't have money to do some of the other things. So we're balancing those things, those challenges we have."

Tenney hopes that stories such as those will put new momentum behind the Susan Muffley Act. Named after the late wife of a Delphi retiree from Ohio, the bill would restore the benefits that the Delphi salaried retirees lost and compensate them for all the years that they didn't get them.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated last year that the bill would cost the federal government $750 million over five years. That being the case, Tenney finds herself in a bit of a legislative thicket, pushing a bill that boosts federal spending to her cost-conscious Republican colleagues. Only 36 Republicans backed the bill last year, while 174 voted against it – and this year, unlike last year, Republicans control the House.

Tenney has allies, though. Both Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, and Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy, the Republican who represents the Southern Tier, back the Susan Muffley Act. So do Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both New York Democrats.

Schumer wasn't able to get that bill passed last year because only four Senate Republicans supported it, but his spokesman, Ryan Martin, said the Senate leader is not giving up.

“Senator Schumer will continue to fight to build the bipartisan support needed to restore the full benefits these retirees earned through a lifetime of work and make it law," Martin said.

Perhaps the power of video will help, Tenney said.

"I think the video makes it come to life a little more," said Tenney, who is sharing the video with her House colleagues and key senators and also circulating it on social media, with the hope that those who see it will press their representatives to back the bill. "We just wanted to go the extra mile for these people, given what they've been through and what they've suffered. That's really the mission behind what we're trying to do."

Delphi retirees are glad Tenney's office made that effort.

"I feel very grateful that she's really willing to go to bat for us," said Barbara Burns of Snyder, who worked at GM/Delphi for 32 years and who's one of the 11 retirees who appeared in the video.

Ray also lauded Tenney.

"I can't say enough about what she has done and how good I feel about the job that she is doing and the people that she is having help us with this process – this lengthy process," he said.