Due to production delays, delivery of today's print edition of The Buffalo News may be late today. You can find all of today's news online at buffalonews.com.
Delivery of print edition of The Buffalo News may be late today
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are investigating whether a retired federal agent had about 30 minutes advance notice of a white supremacist's plans to murder Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.
The call taker said she does not want to be judged before more facts come out at her hearing.
Heralded biology professor Michael Noonan frequently traveled across the world with Canisius College students, filming wildlife and making videos aimed at conserving the natural environment. But Noonan’s actions on one of those trips and on campus – including allegations that he repeatedly sexually harassed female students – are now the focus of a federal lawsuit against the college.
The state Education Department had its experts review all of the June 2022 Regents exams for content that could compound student trauma, Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced in a letter Tuesday.
In his first visit to Buffalo since leaving office last August, Andrew M. Cuomo revived a host of themes familiar to his more than 10 years as governor during a Sunday appearance at True Bethel Baptist Church aimed at consoling a grieving community.
For a period of months, the 18-year-old wrote, he repeatedly lied, hid and dissembled to keep secret his plan to conduct mass murder.
Defense attorneys for the man accused of killing 10 people at Tops Markets earlier this month want a judge to order Erie County District Attorney John Flynn to stop making public statements about the case.
Two people were shot early Saturday morning and three people were arrested following a shooting on Pearl Street, Buffalo police said.
Superintendent Brian Russ notified parents Thursday night that all school buildings in the district were to be closed Friday.
Buffalo's worst mass shooting takes 10 lives, leaves 3 wounded; attack called 'a racially motivated hate crime'
Ten people were gunned down at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday in a horrifying mass shooting that officials were quick to label as "pure evil" and racially motivated. The shooting stunned a community basking in a warm May afternoon, with shoppers filling the Tops in a predominantly Black neighborhood at 1275 Jefferson Ave.