Delaware North to manage concessions at New York Islanders' new arena
UBS Arena

Rendering of UBS Arena in Belmont Park.

Delaware North will manage food and beverage services at UBS Arena, the future home of the New York Islanders.

The new arena, in Belmont Park on the border of Queens and Long Island, is set to open this fall. 

“UBS Arena will be the blueprint for arenas of the future, and we are proud to bring our ever-advancing model of hospitality to the table,” said Jerry Jacobs Jr., CEO of Delaware North.

Buffalo-based Delaware North owns and operates TD Garden in Boston, and operates concessions, premium dining, event catering, year-round restaurants and retail at more than 50 venues across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Asia.

Matt Glynn

