Delaware North to do concessions at Seattle Kraken arena

Delaware North was selected by Climate Pledge Arena, the future home of the NHL's Seattle Kraken and the WNBA's Seattle Storm, to manage its on-site food and beverage services.

The redeveloped arena is set to open in October, and adds to Delaware North's portfolio of arenas and stadiums where it provides services.

Separately, Delaware North completed the sale of its Jake's 58 Hotel and Casino on Long Island to Suffolk County Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., for about $120 million.

The purchase includes the 228-room hotel and casino and adjacent land, as well as the termination of the remaining 46 years on Delaware North’s management agreement for the facility.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.