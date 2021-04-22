 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delaware North selling Long Island casino hotel
0 comments

Delaware North selling Long Island casino hotel

Support this work for $1 a month
Delaware North headquarters

Delaware North is selling a Long Island casino hotel.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

Delaware North is selling Jake's 58 Casino Hotel on Long Island to Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting.

The Buffalo-based company has operated the property since it debuted in 2017. The company did not disclose the sale price, but Newsday reported it was $120 million.

Delaware North said Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting exercised its option it had under its management agreement with Delaware North to buy the company's interest in the Jake's 58 property, including the 228-room hotel. Delaware North will continue to manage the hotel and gaming operations until the transaction is completed.

"We’ve created hundreds of jobs at the hotel and casino and significantly contributed to the regional economy," Delaware North said in a statement. "Jake’s 58 has generated millions of dollars to benefit taxpayers in the Village of Islandia, Suffolk County and New York state."

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Robots help autistic children boost social skills

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News