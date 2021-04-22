Delaware North selling Long Island casino hotel

Delaware North is selling Jake's 58 Casino Hotel on Long Island to Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting.

The Buffalo-based company has operated the property since it debuted in 2017. The company did not disclose the sale price, but Newsday reported it was $120 million.

Delaware North said Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting exercised its option it had under its management agreement with Delaware North to buy the company's interest in the Jake's 58 property, including the 228-room hotel. Delaware North will continue to manage the hotel and gaming operations until the transaction is completed.

"We’ve created hundreds of jobs at the hotel and casino and significantly contributed to the regional economy," Delaware North said in a statement. "Jake’s 58 has generated millions of dollars to benefit taxpayers in the Village of Islandia, Suffolk County and New York state."

Matt Glynn

