Delaware Avenue water main break to slow traffic north of downtown

The Buffalo Department of Public Works and Buffalo Water department continue to address a water main break on a busy stretch of Delaware Avenue between Tupper and Edward streets.

Their work is expected to impact traffic in and around that stretch through at least the weekend, City Hall spokesman Michael DeGeorge said late Saturday afternoon.

The break, occurred late Friday night, affected water service for some nearby commercial businesses but not residential water users.

Crews were expected to repair the water main break by Saturday evening. They will continue to address road repairs through at least Sunday, DeGeorge said.

