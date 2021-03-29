DeJesus elected labor federation president

For the first time since 2011, the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, has a new president.

Peter DeJesus of SEIU 1199 was elected to the position at the federation's meeting Saturday. DeJesus succeeds Richard Lipsitz Jr., who chose not to seek re-election.

DeJesus and other officers were elected to three-year terms. The other officers are: Denise Szymura of CSEA, vice president; Valerie Thomas of the Steelworkers, treasurer; and Michael Deely of the New York State United Teachers, secretary. Lipsitz will serve as president emeritus.

The federation is an umbrella organization encompassing five central labor councils, representing 165 affiliated unions and more than 140,000 members.

Matt Glynn

