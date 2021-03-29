 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeJesus elected labor federation president
0 comments

DeJesus elected labor federation president

Support this work for $1 a month

For the first time since 2011, the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, has a new president.

Peter DeJesus of SEIU 1199 was elected to the position at the federation's meeting Saturday. DeJesus succeeds Richard Lipsitz Jr., who chose not to seek re-election.

DeJesus and other officers were elected to three-year terms. The other officers are: Denise Szymura of CSEA, vice president; Valerie Thomas of the Steelworkers, treasurer; and Michael Deely of the New York State United Teachers, secretary. Lipsitz will serve as president emeritus.

The federation is an umbrella organization encompassing five central labor councils, representing 165 affiliated unions and more than 140,000 members.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY moves to legalize adult use marijuana

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News