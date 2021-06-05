DeGlopper statue at expanded Grand Island park unveiled after yearlong delay

"Outflanked by superior forces, DeGlopper volunteered to support his comrades by firing from his automatic rifle while they attempted to withdraw through a hedgerow," states his Medal of Honor citation. "He walked from the ditch into the full view of the Germans and sprayed hostile assault fire. He was wounded, but he continued to fire. Kneeling in the roadway he fired burst upon burst until he was killed outright. He was successful in drawing the enemy actions away from his fellow soldiers who were able to move to a more advantageous position."

"He's a special man," said Kathleen Black, member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9249, also named after DeGlopper.

Onlookers Saturday commented on the details of the statue, details that Geissler painstakingly worked on with the DeGlopper family.

"All I cared about was that the family loved it," said Geissler, of Youngstown. "They were very helpful in guiding me with details that I needed. ... It's very humbling. I'm extremely honored. This is very special, just because of who and what he is."

Ray DeGlopper, who housed the statue in his Fix Road garage through the year-long delay, was one of several volunteers who rotated on guard duty at the park in the days before the sculpture was unveiled.