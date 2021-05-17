'Defund the police' movement isn't why mayor wants to spend less on Buffalo police

Brown has said he does not support defunding the police department but remains in “strong favor” favor of reforming it. Police initiatives in his proposed budget include $20,000 for training for BPD officers, detectives and command staff to recognize implicit racial bias; $25,000 to incorporate a law enforcement assisted diversion program, or LEAD, into the existing community policing program; and $100,000 for a community planning process to be administered through the city's Commission on Citizens Rights and Community Relations. The commission will conduct public surveys to determine the types of training needed for BPD, said Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara Lark during the budget workshops.

The administration wants to divert $145,000 into the budget for the Human Resources Department, which provides citywide training, and some of the proposed training may benefit other departments, Estrich said.

A public survey started last July by the Buffalo Common Council showed a majority of 4,156 respondents supported defunding the police department: 58.7% indicated they were in favor; 37.1% were opposed; and 4.2% said maybe.

When asked where appropriations for police programs should go, the popular responses included schools, community centers and programming, police training and affordable housing.