'Defining moment': Gillibrand close to victory on fight to reform military justice system

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is on the cusp of winning her eight-year battle to reform the military justice system to crack down on sexual assault in the armed services.

Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, announced Thursday that she had secured 61 co-sponsors for her Military Justice Improvement and Prevention Act. She needed at least 60 senators to back the bill to ensure that opponents could not use a filibuster to block it from moving forward.

“This is a defining moment," Gillibrand said. "Since I first started working to reform military justice in 2013, we have twice been blocked by the filibuster standard of 60 votes, despite having a majority of the Senate in support."

The bill is now is likely to pass both houses of Congress and become law sometime this year, said Sen. Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican and an early backer of the bill.

"It’s utterly unacceptable that so many of those who serve our country in uniform have dealt with a system that’s broken," Grassley said. "The hard work of our coalition, especially Senator Gillibrand, has brought us to the cusp of passage."