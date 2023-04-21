Eight years after his arrest, a one-time Buffalo street gang member on Thursday avoided a third trial by pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy – and the 18-year prison term defendant Roderick Arrington agreed to is far less than the life-in-prison punishment a federal judge sentenced him to after his first trial.

Prosecutors still maintain Arrington, then part of the Schuele Boys street gang, killed Quincy Balance near Northland and Stevens streets in August 2012 as an act of revenge for the killing four days earlier of Schuele Boys associate Walter "Matt" Davison.

But in the plea agreement Arrington signed Thursday, he disagreed that he intended to commit or participated in a murder as part of the racketeering conspiracy.

He agreed that he conspired with the Schuele Boys to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, according to court records.

Arrington faces a maximum prison term of 20 years at his scheduled Aug. 29 sentencing before Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. But in the plea agreement, the defense and prosecution agreed the court should impose a prison sentence between time served and 18 years. He's been in jail roughly eight years since he was first charged.

A jury convicted him in 2017 of murder and other crimes, and U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara gave him two life prison terms plus 30 years. But an appellate court later vacated the conviction, saying Arrington's right to effective legal counsel was violated. His second time before a jury in 2022 ended in a mistrial when jurors could not reach a verdict after five days of deliberation.

Until Tuesday, Arrington had represented himself since February 2021, accompanied by stand-by defense counsel during proceedings. Wolford on Tuesday granted Arrington's request that attorney Mark Foti be appointed as his counsel for the plea and sentence.

On Thursday, Wolford accepted Arrington's plea but deferred acceptance of the plea agreement until his sentencing.