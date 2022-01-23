Deep-pocket interests help fill Hochul's campaign bank account

ALBANY – Step aside, Andrew Cuomo. There’s a new fundraiser-in-chief in town and her name is Gov. Kathy Hochul.

And while last week she reported a record amount of funds raised during a state disclosure cycle, Hochul has something very much in common with her predecessor: turning to millionaires and billionaires to dispatch outsized, though legal, campaign donations her way.

In a continuation of a practice that a long line of New York governors have employed, Hochul has turned to deep-pocket contributors to pave the way to build her campaign account – both to scare off potential competitors and to pay for her run against any who will challenge her in a primary or general election bids as she seeks to win a full term in November.

Hochul received 330 separate donations totaling $20,000 or more each. They gave her $12.9 million of the $22.6 million she reported in total receipts since shortly before becoming governor following Cuomo's resignation in August. Forty-seven donations to her hit the maximum amount allowed by law: $67,900.