Dedication of memorial in Forest Lawn celebrates Snyder man who saved thousands of Jews during Holocaust

Buffalo teacher Tibor Baranski wasn’t the type to boast about his heroic efforts in 1944 to save thousands of Hungarian Jews from Nazi captivity.

“I only did what God demanded of me” is how Baranski often responded when asked about his bold exploits in convincing German soldiers to release the captives and then leading them to safe houses.

Holocaust documentation credits Baranski with saving at least 3,000 Jews, although anecdotal evidence suggests the number could be as high as 12,000. Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, named him a “righteous among nations” – its highest honor for gentiles who risked their lives to save Jews.

Baranski’s heroism still is not widely known, in part because he deflected recognition. And yet, three years after his death at age 96, he’s getting renewed attention and appreciation.

Forest Lawn on Sunday, which would have marked Baranski’s 100th birthday, dedicated a new resting place for him and his wife, Katalin, who died in 2011. And on Friday a new documentary film on Baranski, “Mindhalalig,” will debut on Hungarian television.

A version of the film with English subtitles is expected to be distributed in the United States later.

The dedication ceremony included personal memories of Baranski offered by his son Tibor Baranski Jr. and grandson Nandor Forgach; a blessing by Bishop Richard J. Malone; and a prayer by Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein.

The Baranskis were moved from the Rosewood Mausoleum into a 12,000-pound sarcophagus that’s situated among three of the cemetery’s Jewish, Christian and non-sectarian burial sections.

The sarcophagus, which sits to the north of Rosewood Mausoleum on a prominent spot near the cemetery road, includes a bar code that visitors can scan with their smartphones to be connected with a link that contains video interviews and historical photographs telling Baranski’s story.

“One of the themes that we learned today was how humble my grandfather was,” Forgach said after the dedication. “Growing up, I’ll be honest, I didn’t even know a whole lot. In the last couple years, I’ve probably learned more about what he did, after his passing, than I knew before.”

A native of Hungary, Baranski was 22 and studying for the Catholic priesthood when he approached Monsignor Angelo Rotta, Hungary’s papal nuncio, to intervene on behalf of some of his Jewish friends.

Baranski ended up helping Rotta save thousands of Jews in immediate danger of being sent to concentration camps.

By force of personality, Baranski would flash Vatican documents or show up in the nuncio’s Rolls Royce and demand that German soldiers turn over their captives. Baranski then led them to safe houses and freedom.

Forgach relayed a story about his grandfather confronting Adolf Eichmann, a high-ranking Nazi and one of the chief Holocaust organizers, over the telephone about the release of some prisoners.

Forgach said he hopes more people will be able to learn about what Baranski did.

“His story is one I would love to have shared, because it is the story of a remarkable human being, and I’m not saying this because he’s my grandfather. I would say this about anyone who did what he did,” said Forgach.

Holocaust survivor Grigory Shershnevsky and his wife, Rya, also hope Baranski’s story becomes more widespread.

Grigory Shershnevsky recounted how a young Polish woman named Alexandra Dzevetski had saved him from the Nazis when he was a child.

“Thanks to that woman, I’m here talking to you. Now look at me and multiply by three thousand. Three thousand alive like myself. This is what he’s done,” said Shershnevsky. “Just 22 years old. He saved 3,000 lives like me.”

Shershnevsky speaks frequently about the Holocaust in schools and other education settings – often about the heroes who helped saved people – but he said he wasn’t aware of what Baranski had done until a few years ago.

After World War II, Baranski ended up being imprisoned for five years by the Communists, then left Hungary following the failed revolution. He and Katalin, a cancer researcher, ended up in Buffalo in 1961 and lived in Snyder for many years.

“He reached United States and had a normal, peaceful life,” said Shershnevsky. “Just publicly he never mentioned it. Only his family knew that.”

Rya Shersnevsky said Baranski’s story should be told in schools, churches, synagogues, as well as broadcast on television.

“He deserved it. He saved so many people. He’s a hero,” she said.