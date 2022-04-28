Dedecker to retire as Community Foundation CEO

The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo has grown as a philanthropic force during Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker's 15 years as president and CEO.

Its assets have grown fivefold to $850 million, from $159 million when she took the helm in 2007. Last year, the foundation made nearly $50 million worth of grants.

Dedecker announced Thursday she will retire at year's end and hand the reins to Betsy Constantine, as part of a long-planned leadership transition developed with the board.

Dedecker has earned widespread recognition and has served in numerous community roles beyond heading the foundation. But she said she is most proud of the collaborative approach the Community Foundation takes toward its work.

"We have never embarked on any initiative alone," Dedecker said. "We've always had incredibly motivated and engaged partners at the table, rolling up their sleeves and getting to work to see through real change in our community."

Dedecker said she has welcomed the increased collaboration she has seen among philanthropic groups, "to maximize our collective impact."

"That's where we really shape the future in ways that are far and away beyond the reach of any one organization, government agency, foundation or nonprofit," she said. "The magic is in coming together and working together in new ways, to get new results."

A recent example of that collaboration was the Western New York Covid-19 Community Response Fund, addressing the region's needs during the pandemic, she said.

Dedecker said the robust increase in the foundation's assets during her tenure were due to the organization's everyday work.

"As we focused on continuing to support our clients in achieving their charitable goals, while we continue to commit to meaningful community level change, that made us more visible and that has brought in more relationships," she said. "That growth [in assets] is a reflection of the level of generosity in Western New York and the commitment and the pride that Western New Yorkers take in their community."

Constantine will take over as president and CEO at the same time as the foundation implements a new strategic plan that will guide its work for the next three to five years.

Constantine spent 11 years working in financial services before joining the Community Foundation in 2009. In 2017, as part of a leadership succession plan, she was named executive vice president.

Dedecker said Constantine "has great energy, great vision and is very much a people person. She personifies collaborative approaches."

Some other notable foundations in the region are also in the midst of leadership changes.

In January, Christina P. Orsi took over as president of the John R. Oishei Foundation. She succeeded Robert Gioia, who retired after leading the foundation for 15 years.

The M&T Bank Charitable Foundation has not yet named its next leader. Shelley Drake, who headed the foundation, retired in March.

Matt Glynn

