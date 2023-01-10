Decisions nearing on blizzard-damaged buildings in Cobblestone District

The Brown administration and a Common Council member said at a public hearing Tuesday that the city needs to seize deteriorating 19th-century Cobblestone District properties by eminent domain, but the recent blizzard and a housing court judge could seal the buildings' fate first.

Gusting winds and heavy snowfall from the blizzard have further eroded the brick structure at 110 South Park Ave., buckling a part of the roof, knocking the remainder of a wall down and resulting in more masonry damage in an area blocked off from the public.

Meanwhile, Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney, after years of the six buildings at the two addresses being in court over neglect charges against principal owner Darryl Carr, told The News he will render a decision Jan. 20 on Carr's request for an emergency demolition of 110 and 118 South Park.

Five of the nine Common Council members were present at Tuesday's public meeting in the Council chambers, a necessary step before a decision on eminent domain can be rendered.

Carr defended his contention that the buildings aren't safe and need to come down. He also promoted his vision for a 55-story skyscraper, featuring housing, a hotel, shops and more run on alternative energy. Carr has discussed the plan for years, but has yet to present it to the Buffalo Planning Board.

Carr, who owns Cobblestone Bar & Grill on the same block, told the more than 30 people on hand, and those watching online, that the city's attempt to take his properties would violate multiple laws, and promised to mount a strenuous fight in the courts if the city goes forward.

"I object to the proposed taking as being beyond the city's lawful powers, and in violation of the eminent domain procedure law, the State Environmental Quality Review Act and the New York State and United States constitutions," Carr said.

Catherine Amdur, the city's commissioner of permit and inspection services, and Lisa Hicks, director of development for the city's Office of Strategic Planning, urged the Council to support what would be a rare granting of eminent domain.

"We have been in housing court for well over a decade. It's shocking," Amdur said. "There has been no significant effort to maintain or stabilize these buildings, "The owner's path has been demolition by neglect. We are out of enforcement techniques, and these blighted conditions are worsening."

Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski also argued for eminent domain, taking aim at Carr.

"Mr. Carr's testimony is a farce, a charade laid out in court for over a decade," Nowakowski said. "Quite frankly, I'm sick and tired of it."

There is also sharp disagreement on just how salvageable the buildings are.

John Banaszak, a civil and environmental engineer who examined the six buildings in 2010 and 2021 and has called for their demolition, described bricks of poor quality, failing mortar and unusable wood at a Housing Court hearing on Dec. 20. He also raised concerns about contamination from a foundry that operated for 38 years.

But under cross-examination by city attorney Michael Perley, Banaszak conceded that while he didn't think it was financially feasible to repair the buildings, he said it could be done. That would require almost all new materials though, he said, since he didn't believe the original ones were usable.

Paul McDonnell, president of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, said he inspected the buildings last year and felt they could be saved, as other historic buildings have been.

"The Webb Building next to Pearl Street had a collapsed roof and was ready to be demolished and was renovated by Rocco Termini," McDonnell said. "The White Livery Stable on Jersey Street that collapsed was rebuilt by Sam Savarino. And we saw 55 Chicago St., where Resurgence Brewery is, totally rebuilt and that was, in my opinion, in even worse shape."