Decision on Great Northern grain elevator on hold until Monday

The fate of the 1897 Great Northern grain elevator has been put off until Monday.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Wednesday scheduled arguments between Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, which is trying to preserve the structure, and Archer Daniels Midland, the Chicago-based owner that wants to tear it down following damage to the north wall that occurred from a Dec. 11 windstorm.

Colaiacovo extended the temporary restraining order preventing demolition for now.

The City of Buffalo had approved an emergency demolition order, citing public safety concerns.

Developer Douglas Jemal is aiding Campaign for Greater Buffalo's effort and has offered to buy and restore the Great Northern.

Developer Rocco Termini has also become involved in the preservation group's effort to save the last brick box grain elevator in the world.

"I've done worse buildings than this," Termini said of the Great Northern, located at 250 Ganson St. "This is the only building of its type left in the world, and our answer is demolition?"

A message left with ADM seeking comment was not immediately returned.

