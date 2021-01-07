December proved the deadliest month for Covid-19 in Erie County

December deaths due to Covid-19 amounted to more than a dozen lives lost a day in Erie County. And the new year is not starting off with any better news.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz reported Thursday that for Wednesday, the county had its highest single-day total for new, confirmed cases – 852. In addition, based on county death data tracked by The Buffalo News, nearly 100 more residents have been reported dead from the virus in a little over a week.

"We are going in the wrong direction," Poloncarz said. "I was trying to advocate to the state to take us out of the orange zone and move us into the yellow zone for the vast majority of Erie County. As the governor has noted, if our numbers are going up, and our hospital rates are going up, that's not going to happen."

The county executive attributed the new positive cases to continued fallout from holiday season gatherings, including viral spread at smaller gatherings, and from people traveling.

The total number of deaths for December has now risen to 385, the worst month for county deaths – by far – since the local health crisis began in March, he said at Thursday's press briefing. Previously, the worst month was April, with 286 deaths.

