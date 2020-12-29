December marks WNY's deadliest month of the pandemic

Finger Lakes region reports record Covid-19 hospitalizations over Christmas weekend Worsening conditions on Western New York's borders could endanger pandemic-control efforts here, in large part because there’s so much contact between the two regions.

In Erie County, which accounts for the majority of the region’s fatalities, and where fatality data is usually reported in twice-weekly batches, 328 deaths had been recorded as of Thursday. That number, which already exceeds April's high of 258 deaths, will rise further when the county reports its post-Christmas numbers, County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said.

Across New York State, Covid-19 deaths are expected to keep increasing for at least the next four weeks, according to forecasts by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though at a slightly lower rate – reflecting high, but stabilizing, numbers of new infections and hospitalizations.

Western New York averaged 659 new cases on each day of the week ending Monday, a decline of almost 20% from two weeks ago. The region’s average positive rate, or the share of Covid-19 tests that came back positive on average over a seven-day period, has also hovered between 6% and 6.5% for each of the past 10 days, down from 7.4% in early December. The region’s single-day test positive rates spiked both Sunday and Monday, but that is likely related to dramatic reductions in testing volume over the holiday weekend.