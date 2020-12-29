December marks WNY's deadliest month of the pandemic

Covid-19 officially claimed the lives of more Western New Yorkers in December than in any other month of the pandemic, a grim landmark that underscores the severity of the “second wave” across the five-county region.
Almost 1,400 people had died of the disease as of Monday – 385 of those, or more than a quarter, in the past month alone. The region reported 302 fatalities in May and 284 in April, the prior peak of the pandemic in Western New York.
These insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics. The News is using data from the state and local county departments of health, as well as the state Department of Education and The New York Times’ national coronavirus database, to provide context and visuals to the still-unfolding story of Covid-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Those data show that, for three of the region’s five counties – Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus – December is already the deadliest month of the pandemic. Ten people have died of Covid-19 in Chautauqua County this month, of 29 since the year began, and 18 have died in Cattaraugus County, of 45 this year.
Worsening conditions on Western New York's borders could endanger pandemic-control efforts here, in large part because there’s so much contact between the two regions.
In Erie County, which accounts for the majority of the region’s fatalities, and where fatality data is usually reported in twice-weekly batches, 328 deaths had been recorded as of Thursday. That number, which already exceeds April's high of 258 deaths, will rise further when the county reports its post-Christmas numbers, County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said.
Across New York State, Covid-19 deaths are expected to keep increasing for at least the next four weeks, according to forecasts by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though at a slightly lower rate – reflecting high, but stabilizing, numbers of new infections and hospitalizations.
Western New York averaged 659 new cases on each day of the week ending Monday, a decline of almost 20% from two weeks ago. The region’s average positive rate, or the share of Covid-19 tests that came back positive on average over a seven-day period, has also hovered between 6% and 6.5% for each of the past 10 days, down from 7.4% in early December. The region’s single-day test positive rates spiked both Sunday and Monday, but that is likely related to dramatic reductions in testing volume over the holiday weekend.
The number of Covid-19 patients in local hospitals, meanwhile, has held below 500 for much of the past two weeks, though that figure jumped to 519 on Monday.
It could still be “months” before the general population receives either one of the two approved vaccines, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said during a press briefing Monday.
In states and counties across the country, the second wave of Covid-19 has proved deadlier than the first. More than 66,600 Americans were killed by the virus this month, according to the Covid Tracking Project, compared with just over 37,000 in November. When the U.S. crosses the 328,000-death threshold, the virus will have killed roughly one of every 1,000 Americans.
Since the beginning of the year, more than 45,000 people have tested positive in Western New York, and more than 29,700 people have died of Covid-19 across the state. By April, that figure may exceed 51,000 deaths, according to projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.